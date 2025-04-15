Lightbits: record Q1 with rise in sales and deal sizes

Privately-owned Lightbits says it has broken growth records in the first 2025 quarter with a business surge – though we have no way of verifying this claim.

It supplies a disaggregated virtual SAN, block storage accessed by NVMe/TCP that runs either on-prem or in the Azure, AWS, or Oracle clouds, using ephemeral instances to deliver ultra-high performance.

There was, we’re told, a 4.8x increase in software sales, a 2.9x increase in average deal size, a jump in new customers, and a 2x year-over-year license increase. We have nothing to compare this to in terms of actual baseline numbers but it sounds impressive. New customers came from financial services, service providers, and e-commerce organizations with analytics, transactional, and mixed workload environments that need massive scale, high-performance, and low-latency access storage.

Eran Kirzner

CEO and co-founder Eran Kirzner stated: “The quarter close marked significant progress financially and strategically … We now service Fortune 500 financial institutions, as well as some of the world’s largest e-Commerce platforms and AI cloud companies.”

Lightbits cited AI cloud service providers Crusoe and Elastx and cloud company Nebul as recent customer wins. It says its storage software scales to hundreds of petabytes and delivers performance of up to 75 million IOPS and consistent sub-millisecond tail latency under a heavy load.

CRO Rex Manseau said: “We’re seeing a consistent pattern of engagement with customers finding that other software-defined storage can only accommodate low and middle-tier workloads. They adopt Lightbits for tier 1 workloads, and then we move downstream to their utility tier, as well. And customers seeking VMware alternatives like Lightbits for its seamless integrations with OpenShift and Kubernetes to enable their infrastructure modernization.”

The intention from Lightbits management is “to expand its global install base, prioritizing key markets across the Americas and Europe, and other high-growth regions.” It has agreements coming this year as well as new products to enable a broader workload coverage area.

Lightbits has raised a total of $105.3 million in funding since being founded in 2016. The most recent C-round in 2022 brought in $42 million.