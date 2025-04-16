Pure debuts RC20 FlashArray//C with reused controllers for smaller deployments

Pure Storage has introduced a more affordable, low-capacity FlashArray//C model, the RC20, built with reconditioned controllers and aimed at edge deployments and smaller workloads.

The FlashArray//C series uses Pure’s proprietary DirectFlash Module (DFM) drives built from QLC flash chips. They are currently at the R4 (release 4) level with the new //RC20 added to the existing C50, C70, and C90 models, as the table indicates:

Pure’s reconditioned controller CPUs and PCIe bus plus the reduced drive drive bays mark out the RC20.

Shawn Hansen, Pure VP and GM of the FlashArray business unit, blogged about the new smaller FlashArray box, saying: “This capacity-optimized all-flash system delivers enterprise-class performance, reliability, and agility at capacities and prices that are more accessible for edge deployments and smaller workloads.”

It has a 148 TB entry-level capacity compared to the prior entry-level //C50’s 187 TB. This could consist of 2 x 75 TB DFMs, whereas the C50 uses 2 x 75 TB and 1 x 36 TB DFMs but Pure can mix and match drive capacities as it sees best.

Hansen says: “We heard loud and clear that SMBs and smaller deployments or scenarios with remote office/branch office (ROBO) were missing out. They were looking for the full capabilities of the Pure Storage platform but with smaller capacities and at a competitive price point.”

The “R” in the RC20 name denotes “the use of factory-renewed controllers, which in conjunction with other new parts, such as new chassis, delivers a product that provides many of the same benefits as other members of the FlashArray//C family, all while reducing e-waste and aligning with our commitment on delivering a sustainable data platform.”

The RC20 can be non-disruptively upgraded to larger products in the FlashArray//C family and/or to next-generation controllers in the future. A Pure chart depicts this, though it lacks numerical values on its axes:

Hansen is keen to show the low electricity needs of the RC20, as expressed in a table:

No pricing details were provided. Check out a FlashArray//RC 20 datasheet here.