Pure debuts RC20 FlashArray//C with reused controllers for smaller deployments

Pure Storage has introduced a more affordable, low-capacity FlashArray//C model, the RC20, built with reconditioned controllers and aimed at edge deployments and smaller workloads.
The FlashArray//C series uses Pure’s proprietary DirectFlash Module (DFM) drives built from QLC flash chips. They are currently at the R4 (release 4) level with the new //RC20 added to the existing C50, C70, and C90 models, as the table indicates:
Shawn Hansen, Pure VP and GM of the FlashArray business unit, blogged about the new smaller FlashArray box, saying: “This capacity-optimized all-flash system delivers enterprise-class performance, reliability, and agility at capacities and prices that are more accessible for edge deployments and smaller workloads.”
It has a 148 TB entry-level capacity compared to the prior entry-level //C50’s 187 TB. This could consist of 2 x 75 TB DFMs, whereas the C50 uses 2 x 75 TB and 1 x 36 TB DFMs but Pure can mix and match drive capacities as it sees best.
Hansen says: “We heard loud and clear that SMBs and smaller deployments or scenarios with remote office/branch office (ROBO) were missing out. They were looking for the full capabilities of the Pure Storage platform but with smaller capacities and at a competitive price point.”
The “R” in the RC20 name denotes “the use of factory-renewed controllers, which in conjunction with other new parts, such as new chassis, delivers a product that provides many of the same benefits as other members of the FlashArray//C family, all while reducing e-waste and aligning with our commitment on delivering a sustainable data platform.”
The RC20 can be non-disruptively upgraded to larger products in the FlashArray//C family and/or to next-generation controllers in the future. A Pure chart depicts this, though it lacks numerical values on its axes:
Hansen is keen to show the low electricity needs of the RC20, as expressed in a table:
No pricing details were provided. Check out a FlashArray//RC 20 datasheet here.