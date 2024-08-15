NAKIVO trumpets data protection growth across the board

Privately-owned data management and protection software biz NAKIVO has announced growth across different segments for its calendar second quarter.

Update: Added NAKIVO overall revenue decrease due to VMware licensing changes. 15 Aug 2024.

The vendor said 58 percent of its total revenue came from the EMEA region, with 30 percent from the Americas, and 12 percent from Asia-Pacific. The countries delivering the highest revenue growth in Q2 2024, it said, were Austria, Denmark, and Greece

In the first quarter, as a highlight, the firm previously reported that revenue in EMEA grew by 10 percent in comparison to Q1 2023. This time, it has chosen to highlight that revenue in the APJ region grew by 7 percent in Q2 2024 in comparison to Q2 2023, with no mention of what the overall growth in EMEA was. We can only presume it was lower than APJ, but we have asked the supplier to confirm, and will update this story if we get any further information.

Sergei Serdyuk, VP of Product Management at NAKIVO tells us: “The overall revenue for Q2 did come at -2 percent, although we have a double digit growth in the number of customers. This was primarily caused by changes in VMware licensing/pricing, which made multiple customers freeze their projects and consider alternatives to VMware, with Proxmox in the lead. Given that we’re going to release native Proxmox support soon and the healthy pipeline of customers waiting for native Proxmox support, our outlook going forward is positive.”

This February, the company reported total 2023 revenue included a 13 percent increase in EMEA, when compared to 2022, outstripping total worldwide annual revenue growth of 8 percent.

Currently, NAKIVO says it has more than 29,000 paid customers across 183 countries. The customer base grew by 12 percent in Q2 2024 when compared to Q2 2023. The number of new customers grew 12 percent in the EMEA region, 14 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, and 10 percent in the Americas.

It added that enterprise backup and replication deployments grew 22 percent annually. While NAKIVO doesn’t disclose its total sales figures, it said its biggest deal in the latest quarter was worth $120,000.

As for the channel, 223 new solution providers joined the NAKIVO Partner Programme, with the total being upwards of 8,000 partners. NAKIVO’s Managed Service Provider Programme enables MSPs to deliver backup as-a-service (BaaS), VM replication as-a-service (RaaS), and VM disaster recovery as-as-service (DRaaS) to their clients. In the second quarter, the number of MSPs grew 29 percent annually.

Major companies among the client portfolio include Coca-Cola, Honda, Siemens, and Cisco.

“We upgraded NAKIVO Backup & Replication with new features to boost our solution’s recovery and anti-ransomware capabilities, allowing organizations to safeguard their data more effectively,” said NAKIVO CEO Bruce Talley.

Last year, NAKIVO released the following updated product versions: