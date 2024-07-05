Rubrik extends protection to OpenShift and Proxmox VE

Data security provider Rubrik is extending its server virtual environment protection to include OpenShift Virtualization and Proxmox VE.

Rubrik currently protects Broadcom/VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV hypervisors/virtual environments. These three account for up to 90 percent of the hypervisor market. As AHV is based on the KVM hypervisor, extending support to KVM-based Proxmox VE is relatively straightforward. IBM-owned Red Hat’s OpenShift is not a hypervisor. Instead it is a Kubernetes container management platform that is often used alongside vSphere, Red Hat Virtualization (which is KVM-based), KVM itself, and Hyper-V.

Proxmox VE includes LXC (Linux Containers) container virtualization and so has some commonality with OpenShift. Both are open source software.

Justin Ruiz

Justin Ruiz, Rubrik Director of Product Marketing for Enterprise Data Protection, writes: “Hypervisors, such as OpenShift Virtualization and Proxmox VE, play a critical role in virtualized environments.”

He says that ransomware attacks primarily focus on backups. “According to Rubrik Zero Labs, State of Data Security: Measuring Your Data’s Risk, attackers tried to affect the backups in 96 percent of attacks, and because most backup solutions are simply not up to the task, attackers were at least partially successful in 74 percent of those attempts.”

He also says: “Virtualized environments are especially vulnerable, with the report finding that ransomware encryption happens 83 percent of the time within virtualized architecture. Rubrik is pleased to announce its intent to support OpenShift Virtualization and Proxmox VE in the future.” It will bring the two into its Security Cloud alongside on-premises vSphere, Hyper-V and AHV, and the AWS, Azure, and Google cloud environments:

Rubrik diagram

Ruiz asserts: ”Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning and purpose-built with zero trust principles, delivers complete cyber resilience in a single platform across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS environments.

“With Rubrik’s support for OpenShift Virtualization and Proxmox VE, organizations can leverage a unified platform that delivers seamless protection across their virtualized environments.”

They can define and will be able to apply a single SLA policy globally, “ensuring consistency across data centers, clouds, and SaaS applications.”

Rubrik does not support XenServer, Citrix Hypervisor as was, nor has it said it will, but logic suggests it could be a roadmap item for Rubrik. Competitor Veeam protects ProxMox VE. While it does not directly protect XenServer, this functionality can be achieved using Veeam Agent for Windows and Veeam Agent for Linux.

A Rubrik webpage provides more information about the company’s virtual environment protection.