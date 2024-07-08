IGXGlobal hoists Pure Storage as-a-service flag across Europe

US systems integrator IGXGlobal has begun offering its customized storage as-a-service (STaaS), powered by Pure Storage Evergreen//One, to customers across the UK and Europe.

IGXGlobal’s offering combines flexible subscription models for storage consumption of Pure Storage Evergreen//One with its own deployment resources and technical support. Pure’s STaaS provides usage-based array storage on-premises in a colocation facility or the public cloud.

Expansion of the service into Europe, claims IGXGlobal, will let organizations receive expedited time to issue resolution, first-call technical support, greater insights into storage capacity planning, billing, and forecasting, a consumption-based utility model, and on-demand burst capacity to “facilitate business agility and growth.”

“Storage as-a-service is resonating with our customers across many industries due to its flexible consumption model, which enables organizations to minimize the risk of over or under-buying datacenter infrastructure capacity,” said Justin Mescher, vice president of AI, cloud, and datacenter solutions at IGXGlobal.

“With the rapidly growing interest in AI applications, the need for on-demand burst and growth capacity has increased substantially, resulting in new customer demands.”

Wendy Stusrud, vice president of global partner sales at Pure Storage, added: “The expansion of IGX’s storage service offering demonstrates exciting momentum for delivering the Pure platform to our joint customers. With Evergreen//One powering the IGX technology, firms have an unrivaled data storage solution that meets their most challenging use cases.”

IGXGlobal is a subsidiary of ePlus Inc, with the US group offering a broad portfolio of technologies, as well as a wide range of consultative and managed services spanning security, cloud, datacenters, networking, collaboration, and emerging solutions to organizations across all industry segments. It employs 1,900 associates and is headquartered in Virginia, with other locations in the US, the UK, Europe, and the Asia‐Pacific region.

Pure Storage now expects more than half of its revenue to come from subscriptions as it shifts from product sales to become an as-a-service supplier. It overhauled its partner program earlier this year in response to the change.

Pure’s take on the evolving STaaS market can be read here.