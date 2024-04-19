Kioxia launches 1 TB SD memory cards for demanding multimedia

Kioxia Europe has unveiled the EXCERIA G2 SD memory card series, offering capacities of up to 1 TB.

The “next gen” products are designed for long-time 4K video recording, for instance. Kioxia says they are a step up from the EXCERIA SD series “mainstream” models.

The new cards have an improved read speed of up to 100 MBps and write speed of up to 50 MBps. They correspond to UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30).

EXCERIA G2 cards are available in capacities from 32 GB to 1 TB. At 1 TB capacity, up to 1,258 minutes of recording time is possible using 4K video (100 Mbps). Alternatively, up to 154,070 photos (18 MP) can be stored.

These speeds and capacities are the best values obtained in a specific test environment at Kioxia Corporation, and they obviously may vary depending on the devices used by customers.

“With the launch of the larger SD cards, Kioxia is happy to address market needs. Customers can now take even more photographs and videos on any camera suited with an SD card slot, with less worry about space,” said Jamie Stitt, general manager B2C sales and marketing at Kioxia Europe.

The new memory cards will be available during this quarter, said the vendor.

Kioxia Europe was formerly known as Toshiba Memory Europe, and is the European subsidiary of Kioxia Corporation, the global provider of flash memory and SSDs.

According to recent reports, Kioxia is preparing an IPO to recapitalize itself as a loan payment of ¥900 billion ($5.8 billion) becomes due in June.

The company is 56.24 percent owned by a Bain Capital-led private equity consortium, and 40.64 percent owned by Toshiba.

Kioxia made a loss in its last financial year, and is expected to report another one in the financial year ended March 2024. The firm expects to return to profitability in its current financial year, ending March 2025, driven by a buoyed NAND market.