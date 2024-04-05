Precisely says it’s smoothing migration of Db2 analytics data to AWS cloud

Precisely says its Precisely Connect data integration solution now brings together Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and IBM Db2 (Database 2) database workloads. This is intended to simplify migration from customers’ Db2 relational databases to Amazon Web Services (AWS), in theory helping organizations achieve greater scale and gain new insights from analytic workloads in the cloud.

News of the integration follows Precisely Connect’s Amazon RDS Ready Partner designation, and the recent expansion of the AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely service.

Db2 products include operational databases, data warehouses, and data lakes. The SQL language in them allows for flexible data table manipulation by allowing multiple users to insert, delete, and update records simultaneously using specific SQL commands. Db2’s security has also made it a popular database.

AWS announced general availability of Amazon RDS for Db2 at the end of last year, a service that’s pitched at making it easier to set up, operate, and scale Db2 databases in the cloud.

Precisely allows Amazon RDS for Db2 to be a target for IBM Z mainframe and i Series (AS/400) replication, enabling customers to move current Db2 data and workloads to AWS. As a result, organizations can derive maximum value from existing infrastructure investments.

In the mainframe to cloud data connectivity market, Precisely competes against a number of players, including the likes of BMC (which recently acquired specialist Model9), Hitachi Vantara, WEKA, and, indeed, IBM. It’s a growing market too as while the global number of mainframes has gone down, the amount of data being stored on them has gone up.

“Digital transformation and IT infrastructure modernization initiatives look different for every company, but the one common denominator across all industries is the need for fast and reliable access to trusted data,” said Eric Yau, chief operating officer at Precisely. “Our work and expertise with AWS allows us to support customers with the flexibility and agility needed to align real-time data delivery with changing business demands.” Precisely says it has 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100.