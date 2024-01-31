Storage news ticker – January 31

Eric Polet

Australia-based data manager and orchestrator Arcitecta has hired Eric Polet as Director of Product Marketing. Previously, he served as Product Marketing Manager at Spectra Logic, where he developed strategic product positioning and messaging to differentiate the company’s solutions in the market. Arcitecta has a partnership with SpectraLogic. Polet is based in Longmont, Colorado.

…

Cohesity research found that 97 percent of UK businesses have paid a ransom after a ransomware attack in the last two years, despite almost all companies having a “do not pay” policy. Also 83 percent had been the “victim of a ransomware attack” between June and December, and 73 percent said their company would be willing to pay over £2.4 million ($3 million) to recover data and restore business processes. The research polled more than 900 IT and Security leaders in the US, UK, and Australia.

…

Commvault announced the members of its Cyber Resilience Council chaired by Melissa Hathaway. They are:

Roland Cloutier, Principal, The Business Protection Group, former Chief Security Officer, Tik Tok

Shawn Henry, Chief Security Officer, CrowdStrike, former Executive Assistant Director, FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

Mark Hughes, President, Security, DXC Technology

Nancy Wang, Cybersecurity Investor, former GM of AWS Data Protection and Data Security

John Zangardi, CEO, Redhorse Corporation, former CIO, US Department of Homeland Security

…

Lakehouse supplier Databricks has acquired Einblick, a German startup comprised of experts in machine learning, human-computer interaction, and natural language processing. The Einblick team has spent the last four years pioneering techniques for translating natural language questions into the code, charts, and models needed to generate insights. Einblick built a sophisticated multi-step architecture that processes raw user input, enhances it with relevant contextual information, and breaks it into smaller solvable chunks using SQL, Python, and higher-level logical operators. By joining forces with Databricks, the ideas behind Einblick can be more powerfully extended through integration with the underlying data catalog and Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform. Data intelligence helps users simply ask questions of their data platform and get detailed, high-quality answers.

…

UK-based Ad Signal is partnering DataCore’s Perifery business unit to provide media customers with seamless deduplication workflows. Ad Signal’s SaaS Match software, which deduplicates copies of video, image, and audio files, can now integrate with Perifery’s Object Matrix to help media teams automatically identify duplicate assets. The news follows Ad Signal’s recent growth spike, with revenues topping £1 million ($1.27 million) as the team has nearly doubled in size.

…

Kioxia SSDs are on their way to the International Space Station courtesy of HPE. They were carried on the SpaceX Falcon 9, Cygnus NG20 resupply rocket, which delivered an updated HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, based on EdgeLine and ProLiant servers. This provides edge computing and AI capabilities on the ISS including real-time image processing, deep learning, and scientific simulations. Kioxia provided 8x 1 TB XG NVMe SSDs, 4 x 960 GB SAS and 4 x 30.72 TB enterprise SAS drives for a total of 134.72 TB. This is the most data storage to travel to the space station on a single mission. SSD health will be monitored daily throughout the mission, with daily log files transmitted from the ISS to be tracked and analyzed by Kioxia in order to better understand how flash memory storage operates in space.

The Spaceborne Computer-2 enables data to be evaluated in low Earth orbit in near-real time, making it possible to achieve a 30,000x reduction in download size by only transmitting the data output, or insight, to Earth instead of the raw data, thereby drastically reducing download times.

…

The UK arm of distributor TD SYNNEX has added Lenovo TruScale pay-as-you-go infrastructure to its portfolio, giving partners the ability to provide customers a cloud-like experience along with the reassurance of having systems deployed on premises. TruScale provides hybrid and multi-cloud environments, virtualization, hosted desktop, scalable storage, HPC, and other technologies.

…

The Memory Fabric Forum is a MemVerge initiative designed to accelerate CXL education, solution development, and co-marketing. It is running a Q1 Memory Fabric Forum Webinar CXL for the Enterprise on February 8. Here’s the Zoom link to register to attend.

…

Quantum announced that Australia’s Amidata has implemented Quantum ActiveScale object storage as the foundation for its new Amidata Secure Cloud Storage Service for active and cold data. Amidata has already built Backup-as-a-Service and File Sharing Service offerings on Quantum’s DXi and StorNext products.

…

Quantum announced that the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq stock market has approved its plan to regain compliance and Quantum has been granted an extension to file its Form 10-Q for the second fiscal quarter on or before May 7.

…

Cloud-based search and analytics supplier Rockset announced a new instance class, resulting in 30 percent reduction in compute costs. The class is general purpose with different memory to CPU ratios optimized for low-cost search and AI applications. It has a lower entry price to enable developers to start building real-time analytics and AI-powered search applications starting at $232 per month. There are autoscaling compute capabilities to scale compute based on the workload. Rockset has had a strategic investment from Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, the venture capital program of HPE.

…

Scale Computing has launched a VMware Rip & Replace Promotion for partners transitioning their business from VMware in the wake of Broadcom’s acquisition. Partners bringing customers looking to migrate from VMware to Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) will receive a 25 percent discount on Scale Computing software and services, as well as free migration tool access, complimentary Scale Computing Advanced Training Certification, and a free registration pass to the Scale Computing customer and partner event, Platform 2024.

…

SIOS Technology, which supplies application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), promoted Sajid Shaikh to Vice President of Engineering, reporting directly to COO Masahiro Arai. Previously, Sajid served as SIOS’s Director of Engineering.

…

SoftIron has added facilities to its private, on-premises HyperCloud, with new nodes that allow customers to tackle tougher workloads:

64-core/128-thread AMD EPYC compute nodes

Nvidia-based GPU intelligence nodes

Socionext-based ASIC intelligence nodes

Three new storage nodes:

Density (HDD) Storage 48 TB, 72 TB, 120 TB, 144 TB, 216 TB & 240 TB

Performance (SSD) Storage 56 TB & 112 TB

Performance+ (NVMe) Storage 26 TB & 52 TB

Three new interconnect nodes:

1 GbE management interconnects

25 GbE high-speed interconnects

100 GbE spline interconnects

…

Veeam has launched a Cyber Secure Program combining Veeam data protection software with a team of experts to help enterprises prepare for, protect against, and recover from ransomware. It starts with pre-incident support including architecture planning, implementation assistance, and quarterly security assessments. When there is an attack, customers are connected with Veeam’s dedicated Ransomware Response Team and the program offers post-incident support to enable rapid recovery. There are three main components:

Design and implementation assistance to ensure Veeam best practices in implementing Veeam solutions to the highest security standards. Customers receive advanced seven-phase onboarding support and rigorous quarterly security assessments. The Veeam Ransomware SWAT team (ransomware recovery “black belts”) is available 24/7 when a ransomware attack or cyber incident occurs. There are prioritized 30-minute SLAs and customers have a dedicated Support Account Manager (SAM) for assistance and escalation, plus access to specialized senior support engineers. The Veeam Ransomware Recovery Warranty – up to $5 million in data recovery expense reimbursement for a verified attack.

…