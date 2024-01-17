Backblaze adds enterprise appeal to its backup storage 

Backblaze has launched a Computer Backup with Enterprise Control (CBEC) service to improve its backup storage management.

The exisiting backup service is used by more than 400,000 customers on a cost model of $9/month, $99/year, or $189/2 years, plus unlimited backups and one-year version history.

Gleb Budman, CEO at Backblaze said: “Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control builds on our history of providing unlimited data backup and ransomware protection for organizations large and small.”

Backup storage has taken a backseat at Backblaze as revenues from its B2 Cloud Storage product are growing at a faster rate. The company has announced several B2 Cloud Storage advancements recently: The speed-enhancing shard stash cache, functioning as a HYCU backup vault, and partnering CoreWeave to name some examples.

CBEC adds cybersecurity admin features for larger enterprises including:

Advanced Single Sign-On supports external identity provider (IdP) services that support OpenID Connect (OIDC) standards, including Okta and Azure Active Directory. Admins can configure OIDC capabilities.

Fine-grained permissions with control over group members’ ability to delete their own backups, admins’ ability to delete members’ backups, and admin permissions for restoring member data.

Group Management Controls enable admins to prevent members from leaving a group and taking data with them, and from ordering hard drive restores or snapshots without permission. It also allows the option to hide the client update feature in the desktop app.

Compliance Support for businesses mandated to obey compliance regulations, cyber-insurance needs, and particular recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) requirements.

Backblaze is hoping the new features will allow it to compete more effectively against low-end enterprise backup software suppliers.

The Enterprise Control features are available for purchase today for any Backblaze customers with more than 20 licenses. More information here.