Storage news ticker – 31 October

Dave Kushner.

Cohesity has appointed Dave Kushner as its VP for Federal Sales. He was VP Federal Sales at Enveil and an SVP of Sales at ViON Corp before that. He replaces Kevin Davis who has exited Cohesity to become President, US Public Sector, at Open Text.

…

Data protector CommVault has set up a Cyber Resilience Council and its chairperson is Melissa Hathaway, who is also a strategic advisor to Commvault. We’re told she is the President of Hathaway Global Strategies and brings a wealth of experience to Commvault from a variety of areas, including policy, technology and the boardroom. She has gained this experience from impressive ventures, from serving in Barack Obama & George W. Bush’s presidential administrations to working with NATO and the World Bank. The council will advise on emerging security trends and cyber threats, as well as highlight best practices in cyber resilience.

Cohesity is playing the high-level council game as well, with its CEO Advisory Council. Blocks & Files has a special one-time only offer to be a strategic council member for any storage company willing to make a regular small financial transfer into its post-work fund.

…

Dell has released PowerStoreOS v3.6 with three new features: enhanced cyber resiliency with Metro Witness; NVMe/TCP for vVols to boost VMware performance; and data in place upgrades for first generation appliances. The release of PowerStoreOS 3.6 is accompanied by the receipt of an ENERGY STAR certification for the 1200 model.

…

Data orchestrator Hammerspace has published an eBook entitled “Unstructured Data Orchestration for Dummies.” It has been jointly written by John Carucci, an entertainment producer at Associated Press, Hammerspace content marketing manager Beth Mayer and global marketing head Molly Presley. Get it here.

…

Hitachi Vantara (HV) has sponsored some research, like so many other suppliers looking for ways to burnish their image amongst prospective clients. The commissioned Forrester study, “Embracing ITaaS For Adaptability and Growth“, surveyed 213 IT leaders across North America and Europe to assess the IT as a Service (ITaaS) market with a focus on subscription- and consumption-based models. 56 percent of businesses reported a significant impact on revenue due to technology downtime. 50 percent of organizations face a high total cost of ownership (TCO) or technical debt associated with critical applications. 45 percent of businesses have difficulties navigating complex cloud landscapes. 55 percent of enterprises are struggling to derive meaningful insights from their data. Download the report here.

…

We asked Nasuni if its customers have simultaneous SMB, NFS, and S3 access to the same data set in a global filesystem. The answer is yes. It is possible to use all of those interfaces to get simultaneous access in the Nasuni global file system.

…

Although Kioxia and Western Digital have closed their merger talks, consultancy and research house TrendForce believes merger and acquisitions in the SSD industry is an inevitable trend. It says NAND flash global demand has seen a decline in its growth rate, shifting from approximately 30 percent before 2020 to around 20 percent in recent years. Furthermore, TrendForce’s data reveals that in 2023, all NAND flash suppliers have experienced their most significant operating losses since 2014. Given these challenges, some NAND flash suppliers may be compelled to explore strategies to sustain their competitiveness in a changing landscape.

…

We asked VAST Data if it supports HPE Cray’s Slingshot interconnect. We’re told: ”The short answer to your question is no, but this amongst other things, are all on the roadmap.” VAST Data’s Phil Manaz, global alliance lead for HPE, tells us: “Both VAST and HPE are committed to delivering significant value to our joint customers around their AI initiatives with HPE GreenLake for File. These first six months of this strategic partnership have been incredibly promising, and there’s so much more to come. We’re actively co-engineering and driving deep hardware and software innovation to integrate VAST across a number of HPE technologies in order to support a multitude of AI and HPC workloads. VAST and HPE are aggressively executing against our roadmap to deliver these – and you’ll see updates and announcements as the partnership and offering continue to mature and develop beyond year one.”