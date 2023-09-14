Index Engines revs up with two data industry heavy hitters

Data integrity biz Index Engines has boosted its product development and sales efforts with the hiring of two well-known industry veterans.

Geoff Barrall and Tony Craythorne have joined the leadership team – Barrall as the new chief product officer, and Craythorne as chief revenue officer.

Their additions come as Index Engines says it continues to experience “rapid growth” driven by the rise of ransomware attacks, with its CyberSense analytics engine able to detect ramsomware data corruption and expedite the recovery of that data.

“They’re amazing executives with decades of experience in scaling businesses and storage technologies,” said Tim Williams, Index Engines chief executive officer. “These are the right people to help support our current strategic partners and the ones we are onboarding.”

“We’ve both followed Index Engines for years and we’ve been admirers of what they’ve built,” Craythorne said of himself and Barrall, who previously worked together at three other organizations. “They have a solution that is completely differentiated and superior to any other product on the market.”

Barrall added: “Ransomware detection on primary and secondary storage is no longer optional, it is a necessary component to ensure cyber resiliency across the enterprise.”

Prior to Index Engines, Barrall was the vice president and chief technology officer at Hitachi Vantara, where he led product strategy, partnerships, advanced research and strategic mergers and acquisitions. Before that, he founded several infrastructure companies, including BlueArc and Drobo. He has also undertaken leadership roles at Nexsan, Imation, and Overland Storage, where he was involved in product development.

Barrall is currently involved in various board memberships and advisory roles for both public and private companies.

Craythorne has experience of leading high-growth, scale-up companies in the US, Europe and Asia. Before joining Index Engines, Craythorne served as chief revenue officer of edge cloud provider Zadara, where he rebuilt the sales process and go-to-market strategy. Prior to that, he was CEO of Bamboo Systems Group where he led a rebrand, and developed and launched Bamboo’s Arm Server.

Craythorne has also served as the senior vice president of worldwide sales at unstructured data management vendor Komprise, where he built a new sales strategy, sales team, and channel strategy. In addition, he has held senior management positions at Nexsan, Brocade, Hitachi Data Systems, Nexgen, Bell Micro, and Connected Data. He is currently a board member and advisor to various startups.