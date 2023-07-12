Dell cosies up to Microsoft with services for Azure and 365 users

Dell has introduced a set of professional services for Microsoft cloud and SaaS application users.

It reckons that by using Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 can be so complicated that enterprises and other organizations are willing to pay for help to make their Azure cloud and Microsoft SaaS initiatives more successful in less time.

The Texan vendor’s multicloud services for Azure include running containers & workloads natively in Azure, using Azure Stack HCI for hybrid, multicloud and edge use cases, and running VMware in the Azure cloud.

Dell sells advisory service subscriptions for Microsoft 365 or Dynamics 365, these are called modern workforce services. It also offers DevSecOps Implementation Services on Azure, which embeds security within DevOps pipelines using Azure and GitHub features.

A new backup and cyber recovery services for Azure has been released to allow customers to restore data from accidental deletion, corruption and cyberattacks.

Earlier this year, Dell commissioned a study conducted by Forrester Consulting, finding that 75 percent of IT decision makers surveyed need external expertise to achieve specific outcomes, and 69 percent cited a lack of sufficient resources or expertise to realize the full value of their technology purchases. Other highlighted findings were:

“71 percent want IT services providers to advise and guide them in IT decisions that are aligned with their desired business outcomes.”

“84 percent engage IT services providers to help ensure they are addressing cybersecurity and business resiliency needs.”

“79 percent need IT services providers to help them improve and deliver a better customer experience.”

“66 percent use IT Services to help guide them in adopting a multicloud operating model.”

Dell claims its incident response team has a 97 percent success rate in North America in helping customers recover after experiencing a cyber event.