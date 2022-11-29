Storage news ticker – November 29

Amazon has announced automated data discovery to let Macie users gain visibility into where sensitive data resides on Amazon S3 at a fraction of the cost of running a full data inspection across all your S3 buckets. Macie is a data security service that discovers sensitive data using machine learning and pattern matching. Automated data discovery automates the continual discovery of sensitive data and potential data security risks across an entire set of buckets aggregated at AWS Organizations level. It uses data sampling to provide an optimized sample rate intended to reduce the amount of data that needs to be analyzed. Automated data discovery is on by default for all new Amazon Macie customers, and existing Macie customers can enable it with one click in the AWS Management Console

Data protector Bacula announced its Enterprise v16 product with loads of added features. There is support for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Azure VM Module, Nutanix AHV Module, S3 objects, a better global dedupe engine, support for Azure, Google Storage and S3 tiers and S3 storage tier control. V16 features storage daemon encryption, SIEM integration, a Windows security module, automatic malware detection (backup, restore, verify), better security metrics, SNMP monitoring module and support for NetApp SnapLock providing NFS immutability, said Bacula. Customers include NASA, Warner Bros, and Navisite. Bacula is also used to backup data for the largest military organization in the world, although it’s not allowed to name names.

TMS Entertainment in Japan, an animation production company, is a Dell APEX Backup Services customer, backing up its VxRail-based virtualization infrastructure to the cloud.

Sources tell me DPU chip startup Fungible has now been acquired, and for around $200 million. To date it has raised $310.9 million in funding. We asked Fungible if it could confirm the acquisition, the acquiring party’s name, say a few words about the vision for the future and the situation regarding the leading executives. The response from Jennifer Bell, VP of marketing, was: “Fungible remains committed to its clients and partners and does not comment or speculate on acquisition rumors.”

Hammerspace has confirmed it’s collaborating with Seagate to provide bundles for the edge, data centers and the cloud, provided through Climb Channel Solutions with special pricing for deals booked by March 31, 2022. The bundles include the software, edge hardware or cloud capacity needed to present data in a single global file system – Hammerspace’s Global Data Environment (GDE). The other components are Seagate’s Exos CORVAULT disk enclosure and its Lyve Cloud object Storage-as-a-Service offering.

Toshiba 20TB HDD.

Microchip has successfully completed compatibility testing of Toshiba’s new 20TB, 3.5-inch MG10ACA Series disk drive. The drive’s operation is confirmed on all Adaptec 31xx and 32xx redundant array of independent disk (RAID) controllers from Microchip.

OVHcloud, the European cloud supplier, is named as a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48861822, November 2022). The IDC MarketScape evaluated 13 companies to assess strategies and capabilities. AWS, Azure and GCP lead.

QNAP has launched QM2-2P-344A and QM2-2P-384A PCIe expansion units with 2 x PCIe gen 3 slots to allow users to add M.2 NVMe SSD storage to their NAS or PC devices. SSDs are not included. The QM2-2P-344A has four lanes of 32 Gbit/s each while the QM2-2P-384A has four lanes of 64 Gbit/s each. Both cards have thermal sensors for real-time temperature monitoring, plus cooling modules with a heat sink and fan to prevent SSDs overheating. They support Windows and Linux and are available from the QNAP Accessories Store.

IDC released a report; Data Deluge: Why Every Enterprise Needs a Cold Storage Strategy, in August, which was sponsored by Quantum. It says growing unstructured data can overwhelm primary and secondary storage tiers and you need to move cold data into an archive to release the pressure but ensure that the archive data is still accessible and searchable. Step forward Quantum with products that can do that.

Quantum says the UK’s ITV News is a customer for its CatDV Media asset management product along with a Black Pearl archive storage system from Spectra Logic. The CAtDV system includes a custom XML schema for Avid Gateway imports and stores over 3 million assets in a single searchable database.

Sandeep Singh.

NetApp has hired Sandeep Singh as its SVP and GM for Enterprise Storage. He comes from a 4 year stint at HPE where he was VP of Product Management after being VP of Marketing, There was a 15-month CMO stint at Zerto (acquired by HPE) before that preceded by a near 5-year term at Pure Storage. Singh will look after the P&L and drive growth for NetApp’s Enterprise Storage portfolio, including AFF/FAS, E-Series, StorageGRID, FlexPod, and Keystone (Storage as a Service).

Tape library and data management vendor Spectra Logic has a new CFO, Warren Schwartz, who replaces Brian Rome. He left the Spectra Logic CFO position in August after 19 years in post, and is currently offering CFO services to small and medium businesses. A Spectra spokesperson said: “‘After working for Spectra Logic for 19 years, Spectra’s CFO Brian Rome decided it was time to fully pursue his other interests, including investing more time in his favorite charitable organizations. Brian is also keeping his CFO skills sharp by helping small to medium-sized companies through fractional CFO consulting work. Spectra’s new CFO, Warren Schwartz, brings decades of financial, strategic and operational experience in the high technology and telecom industries. He is responsible for all aspects of managing Spectra’s financial performance as well as helping to guide the company’s strategic operational initiatives.”

Jon Murphy.

Decentralized cloud object storage provider Storj announced a new partner portal for channel partners. Resellers and system integrators can register deals, access Storj materials and training courses, and receive customizable alerts for new products and programs. Storj says it’s pursuing a channel-led sales strategy and, in the past three months, over 24 partners have signed integration and/distribution deals with Storj. The company has hired Jon Murphy as the new Alliances leader. He will work SVP of Business Development, Colby Winegar, to engage with Tech Alliance partners (ISVs) and integrate Storj into their products. Murphy previously served as SVP Marketing & Business Development at DBM Cloud Systems, which was acquired by Nasuni in 2022 and has advised a number of companies offering cloud services.

Veritas research shows four in five (83%) UK businesses say they are paying more than they originally budgeted to use public cloud service providers (CSPs) such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, with unplanned data backup and recovery cited as the leading cause. Nearly a quarter (24%) of organizations have lost data as a result of relying solely on the backup tools built into solutions by their CSPs, and 42% cited backup and recovery as the leading area of overspend.

