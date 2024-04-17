Commvault acquires cloud resiliency startup Appranix

Commvault is increasing its cloud resiliency credentials by buying Appranix – a seven-year-old cloud app resiliency startup.

Appranix has developed software to protect and recover applications running in the public clouds, using public cloud storage and services such as snapshots. It was founded in late 2016 in Boston by CEO Govind Rangasamy. The biz is self-funded and has around 70 employees. Commvault is buying it to help its customers “get up and running even faster after an outage or cyber attack.”

Sanjay Mirchandani

Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault president and CEO, explained: “We are taking resilience to the next level by marrying Commvault’s extensive risk, readiness, and recovery capabilities with Appranix’s next-generation cloud-native rebuild capabilities.”

Commvault wants to be able to offer cloud app recovery as well as its existing data loss recovery and protection in the cloud and on-premises – a combination of data and application resiliency.

If an app running in the AWS, Azure, or Google cloud fails due to a malware attack or an outage, recovery dependencies include cloud networking, DNS configuration, application load balancing, security group access, and more. Appranix automates this infrastructure reset, and can reduce the time it takes to rebuild from days or weeks to – in some cases – hours or minutes.

Appranix graphic

Govind Rangasamy

A Commvault blog written by Rangasamy declares: “Our customers will have a singular solution that makes recovered data instantly accessible, available, and secure with full cloud application recovery and environment rebuilding.”

Rangasamy added: “Joining the Commvault family is a thrilling and natural next step for Appranix as we jointly change the market. We share a common vision to go beyond traditional backups and disaster recovery. Our combined technologies will offer comprehensive, unmatched resilience capabilities for businesses globally.”

The Appranix team is expected to join Commvault soon, with the integration of Appranix’s technology into Commvault’s portfolio anticipated by this northern hemisphere summer. Customers can access Appranix for their cloud application discovery and rebuild requirements via the AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure marketplaces.