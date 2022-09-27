Quantum enters reseller deal for Atempo backup

Quantum is to resell Atempo’s Tina backup software combined with its backup appliances and other hardware in product bundles.

Atempo’s Tina (Time Navigator) provides on-premises and SaaS backup/restore of physical and virtual server systems, apps including 365, and file data. It is part of Atempo’s Data Protection product set, along with Lina (workstation and laptop backup), Backstone DR/BI appliances, and YooBackup for DRaaS and virtualization backup. Quantum provides DXI deduplicating backup target appliances, ActiveScale object storage, Scalar tape libraries, and StorNext file and workflow management software

Quantum global channel chief James Mundle said: “Resellers and end users are looking for easy-to-use, easy-to-purchase solutions that provide comprehensive data protection. Providing complete solutions based on Atempo Tina software with Quantum’s secondary storage portfolio simplifies procurement, deployment, and ongoing support.”

Ferhat Kaddour, Atempo’s VP for sales and alliances, added: “Quantum and Atempo have a long-proven track record of deploying joint solutions [for medium to large businesses]. It was natural to fully converge our offerings into validated solution bundles arming resellers and end users with a complete data protection solution including both backup software and storage.”

An SMB bundle has a single server containing the Tina software and Quantum’s DXi V5000 virtual backup appliance. This provides a converged media server and disk-based backup system with 16TB to 80TB of usable capacity.

A larger enterprise bundle has multiple boxes containing Tina and a Quantum media server with one or more backup storage options – DXi appliance, ActiveScale object, and Scalar tape storage devices. This flexible and multi-layered bundle can be sized to fit different backup size requirements.

These bundles are configurable to support multiple onsite and offsite storage targets for durable, secure, online and offline data copies. They enable, Quantum said, backup and recovery, long-term retention, and compliance across virtualized infrastructures, databases, bare metal servers, NAS platforms, and Microsoft 365 environments. They support immutable and air-gapped protection against ransomware, such as DXi Secure Snapshot, ActiveScale Object Locking, and Scalar Active Vault and Ransom Block.

Atempo said it was building advanced integration with dedupe appliances in a January 2022 briefing, mentioning Dell PowerProtect/Data Domain and Quantum with its DXi line. Here we have the Quantum part of that.

Cloud storage supplier Wasabi partnered with Atempo to offer the Tina backup and restore functionality across physical and virtual servers for applications, databases, NAS, Office 365, and more in April last year.

The Quantum Atempo Tina solution bundles are available now and you can get more information here, including a datasheet.