Two into one: Quantum deduplicates virtual DXi product line with free version

Quantum has a DXi line of deduplicating backup appliances and its two virtual products have been replaced by a single new one: the V5000, with free and paid-for versions.

There are physical DXi appliances using Quantum-supplied hardware and software, and V-Serirs virtual appliances — software downloaded by customers to run as virtual machines on their own server hardware. The previous V2000 and V4000 software appliances have been replaced by the new V5000, with a V5000 Community Edition as a no-charge starter product.

Bruno Hald.

Bruno Hald, Quantum’s VP and GM for Secondary Storage, issued an announcement quote: “Our customers are looking for simpler ways to protect their data, especially protection at remote sites and at the edge. … By introducing the Community Edition, we now can get this technology into the hands of as many users as possible so they can more efficiently backup and protect their critical data.”

Both V5000s are targeted at remote and branch offices and other internet edge sites needing a backup target system. V5000 backup data can be replicated to a central site for longer-term storage and to protect against edge site data loss.

The V5000 features:

Support for VMware, Hyper-V, or KVM environments, with support for major public cloud platforms coming in the first half of 2022;

Scalability from 5 to 256TB of useable capacity, with dynamic virtual RAM allocation;

Quantum DXi variable-length deduplication to reduce backup data sets by 20:1 or more;

Data replication between sites, with WAN traffic reduced by 20:1 or more since only deduplicated data is transferred;

Support for multiple protocols, including NAS, Veritas OST, and Veeam Data Mover Service (VDMS);

DXi Secure Snapshots for protection and immediate recovery from ransomware attacks.

It promises to be easy to install and manage with a simple, intuitive user interface.

The Community edition has a 5TB usable capacity limit, before deduplication, and can be upgraded to the full version by buying a subscription license. It is delivered as a virtual machine that can be installed in minutes, and Quantum says users can begin to back up data almost immediately. The subscription license upgrade is available through the V5000 Community Edition GUI. A single-click “buy now” option is on Quantum’s roadmap.

Get a DXi product line datasheet here. The DXi V5000 is available now with the Community edition downloadable here.