Storage news ticker – March 30

Data storage management software biz Open-E has certified Kioxia’s FL6 NVMe SSD series with its flagship ZFS-based Open-E JovianDSS data storage software. A solution document has details.

…

Kioxia is sampling new Automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Both the sequential read and write performance of the Automotive UFS Ver. 3.1 devices are significantly improved by approximately 2.2x and 6x respectively over previous generations. These performance gains contribute to faster system startup and over-the-air updates. Kioxia is providing no other details of the device. In January it was sampling a UFS phone memory card using QLC flash. Kioxia fab partner Western Digital announced a Gen 2 UFS 3.1 drive in June last year with 128, 256, and 512GB capacities.

…

Dr James Cuff

FabreX composable systems supplier GigaIO has hired Dr James Cuff as chief of scientific computing and partnerships. He will be tasked with helping design composable architectures that function at scale and will support and extend GigaIO’s technical, scientific computing platforms and services. Cuff took early retirement as the Assistant Dean and Distinguished Engineer for Research Computing from Harvard University in 2017.

“This is a true tipping point in our community and it is hard to fully explain how important and game-changing these current and future architectures we will build for our community at GigaIO will turn out to be. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to properly disrupt the industry, in a good way,” said Cuff.

…

Research house TrendForce says overall NAND Flash supply has been significantly downgraded in the wake of raw material contamination at a Kioxia and Western Digital fab in early February, becoming the key factor in a predicted 5-10 percent NAND Flash price appreciation in 2Q22.

…

Cloud file data services supplier Nasuni has announced support for the AWS for Games initiative with Nasuni for Game Builds. It uses S3 object storage as the back-end cloud, with file services built on top, and enables game developers and quality assurance testers to share and collaborate with teams around the globe on complex game builds. AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for the video game industry.

…

Pavilion Data Systems announced technology enabling Windows customers to take advantage of NVMe-oF using NVMe/TCP or NVMe/RoCE drivers supported through the Microsoft WHQL program. Pavilion’s NVMe/TCP initiator provides seamless integration with existing Ethernet-based networks with 50 percent lower latency than current iSCSI deployments. Pavilion is also shipping a WHQL-certified NVMe/RoCE v2 initiator in conjunction with partner StarWind Software. NVMe/RoCE allows for a client to directly access an application’s memory bypassing the CPU and avoiding complex network software stacks to further improve application performance.

…

Vcinity, which provides global access to file data, has announced Vcinity Access. It has an S3 API and enables cloud-native applications that use Amazon S3 or S3-compliant object storage to remotely access and instantly operate on that data across hybrid, distributed, or multi-cloud environments, with local-like performance. It claims this eliminates the need to move or copy data to the cloud, between cloud regions, or between S3 buckets.