IBM constructs CyberVault around new FlashSystem family

IBM is fortifying its new PCIe gen 4-enhanced FlashSystem family with CyberVault features designed to detect, prevent and recover from malware attacks.

FlashSystem data is actively monitored in real-time and ransomware recovery accelerated by using validated restore points. Two new mid-range and high-end FlashSystems get PCIe gen 4 connectivity along with new controller CPUs, and have both capacity and speed increases.

David Chancellor, director enterprise systems for IBM biz partner Gulf Business Machines, said: “Cyber resilience is clearly a top priority for our customers. [IBM Cyber Vault’s] ability to help dramatically reduce recovery times is exactly what cyber resilience teams need to keep the business running.”

IBM mainframe CyberVault graphic.

IBM did not say how CyberVault’s active monitoring and restore point validation work. It’s mainframes have a Z CyberVault feature with active monitoring and safeguarded copies and, we presume, FlashSystem CyberVault is based on this scheme.

FlashSystem rack and (inset bottom to top) 52100, 7300 and 9500 models.

New hardware

There are now three members in the FlashSystem family, all running the same Spectrum Virtualize code:

Existing 5200 – 1U – 12 x NVMe drives in base controller chassis

New 7300 – 2U – 24 x NVMe drives and replacing the 7200

New 9500 – 4U – 48 x NVMe drives and replacing the 9200

The 7300 supports dual-port and hot-swappable 4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB gen 3 FlashCore Modules (FCMs – drives). The 19.2 and 38.4B FCMs have a PCIe gen 4 connection. Commercially available NVMe SSDs with 1.92, 3.84, 7.68, 15.36 and 30.72 TB capacities are supported in dual-port, hot-swap form. The expansion chassis support the use of 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch disk drives as well, caused by convergence of the FlashSystem and Storwize product ranges.

Italicised items are older models included for reference.

Tom Richards, systems and storage practice lead at IT consultancy Northdoor, told us the gen 3 FCMs have improved performance and double the Drive Write Per Day (DWPD) rating over standard SSDs. The in-line compression hardware increases the effective capacity of the larger modules to 3:1. FCM above the entry 4.8TB modules in the previous generation were limited to just over 2:1 compression. The new FCM 4.8, 9.6, 18.9 and 38.4TB modules can achieve hardware-accelerated compression of up to 22, 29, 58 and 116TB effective capacities respectively.

IBM is now saying that the FCMs have computational storage hardware because of the inline compression.

Richards told us the new FCMs will be supported in both of the newly announced arrays, along with newly purchased FS5200 arrays (although mixing of old and new FCM types will not be supported within the same array).

The 9500 supports the same FlashCore Module and commercial SSD capacities as the 7300, plus Storage Class Memory with support for 1.6TB drives specified. The 9500 also supports SAS SSDs but not disk drives.

Performance

The FlashSystem 9500 offers twice the performance, twice the number of drives, and twice the connectivity of the midrange 7300. IBM claims it provides performance gains of 50 per cent, 2x increase in connection options, and a 4x increase in workload support, but neglects to say what product is being used in the comparison. A customer said that the Cyber Vault FlashSystem reduced overall cyber attack recovery time from days to hours with a “comparable DS8000 function.”

Richards said that the 7300’s performance is;

50GB/sec bandwidth

Cache read hit ~3 million IOPS.

For a realistic 16k 30 per cent write, 70 per cent read, 50 per cent cache workload – 580k IOPS

And the 9500’s;

92GB/sec bandwidth

Cache read hit – 7.5 million IOPS.

For a realistic 16k 30 per cent write, 70 per cent read, 50 per cent cache workload – 1.6m IOPS

Connectivity

FlashSystem 7300 Model 924 systems include eight 10 Gb Ethernet ports as standard for iSCSI connectivity and two 1 Gb Ethernet ports for service technician use. These models can be configured with up to three I/O adapter features to provide up to twenty-four 32 Gb FC ports with SCSI and FC-NVMe support, or up to twelve 10/25 Gb or 100 Gb Ethernet ports with iSCSI and NVMe RDMA support.

FlashSystem 9500 systems can be configured with twelve I/O adapter features to provide up to forty-eight 32 Gb FC ports, up to twenty 10/25 Gb Ethernet (iSCSI, NVMe RDMA capable) ports, and up to twelve 100 Gb Ethernet (iSCSI, NVMe RDMA capable). Two 1 Gb Ethernet ports are provided for management and service actions.

According to Richards: “Both of the new FS7300 and FS9500 include the option for 100GbitE iSCSI host connectivity and, crucially, the ability to drive these host connections at full speed thanks to the new packaging at PCIe Gen 4.

The two systems can both have end-to-end NVMe connectivity. Both come with utility model options which delivers a variable capacity system, where billing is based on actually provisioned space above the base. The base subscription is covered by a three-year lease that entitles you to utilise the base capacity at no additional cost. If storage needs increase beyond the base capacity, usage is billed based on the average daily provisioned capacity per terabyte, per month, on a quarterly basis.

IBM says that its customers can be helped to achieve sustainability goals because of the new FlashSystem’s greater performance and capacity in a smaller and more energy efficient footprint than prior models.

FlashSystem 7300 and 9500 require IBM Spectrum Virtualize licensed machine code level 8.5, or later, for operation. Get a FlashSystem 7300 datasheet here and a 9500 datasheet here.

Footnote: IBM has refreshed its SAN Volume Controller (SVC) product, giving it a CPU upgrade with 2 x 24-core Intel Ice Lake processors, making it more powerful.