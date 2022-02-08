Storage news ticker – February 8

W. Thomas Stanley.

Cloud file data manager (sync and sharer) Nasuni has a new board member: W. Thomas Stanley, the president and CRO for Chainalysis, CRO at Tanium before that, and a 13.5-year NetApp veteran, leaving as SVP and GM for the Americas in September 2019. He joined Nasuni’s board, taking the second independent seat, in November last year. Paul Flanagan, Nasuni CEO said “He will play a key role in helping guide Nasuni in the next phase of our growth as we continue to disrupt the file storage and data management market with a cloud approach.”

The other independent board member is Joel Reich who was chief product officer at NetApp for 16 years.

Qumulo says it had a good 2021, achieving its best-ever quarterly results in overall billings, software subscription billings, cloud billings, and customer adoption. It increased its billings by 75 per cent from Q3 to Q4 alone. Qumulo added more than 200 customers in the year and its customers have stored over 2 exabytes (EB) of data, more than doubling last year’s record. Its latest Qumulo Core v5.0 release features Qumulo on Azure as a Service, Qumulo Shift for Amazon S3 to export/import data to/from AWS S3 while leaving data in its native object format, Qumulo on HPE and Supermicro all-NVMe, NFSv4.1 Support and NVMe-Hybrid to enable the performance of NVMe at the cost of dense disk.

Ghazal Asif.

Data protector/manager Rubrik, appointed Ghazal Asif as VP of global partners and alliances to drive continued growth and engagement with current and future partners. Asif joins Rubrik from Google where she was the head of channel partners in EMEA for Google Customer Solutions, leading channel go-to-market strategy and execution for the region.

Kaseya’s Unitrends business launched ION and ION+ data protection appliances. They are smaller than rackmount products and the ION is a silent all-NVMe SSD device featuring automated disaster recovery (DR) testing, immutable storage, and AI-based ransomware detection. The ION+ has more powerful CPUs and additional memory. It comes in a small tower form factor with the ION’s software plus full-service backup and recovery. Both the ION and ION+ can be used with Unitrends Forever Cloud for offsite immutable storage and Unitrends Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for hands-free failover to eliminate downtime.