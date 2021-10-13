Can data protector Arcserve pull itself up by its new Lacey?

Private equity-owned Arcserve has hired Brannon Lacey to replace departed CEO Tom Signorello.

Signorello became Arcserve’s boss in October 2017 and helped steer it through the StorageCraft acquisition/merger. He departed to become the CEO at PlanSource in August. PlanSource automates employee benefit programs for employees and HR — quite a change from backup. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform.

Brannon Lacey.

Arcserve chairman Dave Hansen provided the hiring statement: “Brannon is an exceptional business leader. He brings a tremendous track record in leading fast-growth global companies and achieving strong and sustainable growth in highly competitive markets. His deep experience with channel-driven organisations from both vendor and customer perspective will be of immense value to Arcserve as a 100 per cent channel-centric company.”

Lacey said: “I am excited and proud to take the leadership of Arcserve as we invest and focus on aggressive and sustainable global market growth.”

Arcserve chairman Dave Hansen has been interim CEO since Signorello quit; he was also the interim CEO prior to Signorello’s appointment. He now relinquishes that role.

Brannon Lacey is a first-time CEO, and data protection virgin. He moves across from being President at People Scout (Sep 2020–Oct 2021) and President at Alight Solutions (Aug 2019–May 2020). He spent almost five years at Rackspace before that. PeopleScout is the world’s largest recruitment process outsourcing firm.

Arcserve says he is a 20-year veteran of the technology industry, and brings extensive experience and success in building high-performance global software, cloud, cyber security, and infrastructure organisations.