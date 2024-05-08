Storage news ticker – May 8

Cloudera has announced that its Data-in-Motion service now enable customers to deploy technologies, such as Apache NiFi and Apache Kafka, on Red Hat OpenShift. With these Kubernetes Operators, Cloudera says customers can more easily deploy end-to-end data streaming capabilities on their existing Kubernetes clusters and benefit from auto-scaling, efficient resource management, as well as streamlined setup and operations.

…

CloudReso, a France-based distributor of MSP security offerings, says it has reduced its cloud object storage costs by 30 percent by using Cubbit’s fully managed decentralized cloud object storage DS3. The MSP can now offer its customers cloud storage with data sovereignty specs, geographical resilience, and double ransomware protection (server and client-side). Through this deployment, CloudReso says it has successfully avoided hidden costs traditionally linked to S3 including egress, deletion, and bucket replication fees.

…

A NetApp-sponsored IDC White Paper, “Scaling AI Initiatives Responsibly: The Critical Role of an Intelligent Data Infrastructure,” found that up to 20 percent of AI initiatives fail due to the lack of an intelligent data infrastructure. The report introduces a detailed AI maturity model developed to assess organizational progress based on the approach to AI, from AI Emergents and AI Pioneers, to AI Leaders and AI Masters.

According to the findings, organizations need an intelligent data infrastructure to scale AI initiatives responsibly. Where a company falls on the AI maturity scale is determined by the level of infrastructure they have in place that will not only drive the long-term success of AI projects, but also of their associated business outcomes. Organizations that are just beginning or have recently begun their AI journey typically have disparate data architectures or plans for a more unified architecture, while AI Leaders and AI Masters are likely already executing on a unified vision. As a result, organizations with the most AI experience are failing less.

…

BaaS supplier Own Company announced that Kevin Delane has been appointed COO. He joined Own in 2023 as CRO and, we’re told, established several key strategic relationships and launched a new Channel Partner Program. Delane will lead Own Company’s high performance Go-to-Market team, aligning sales and marketing under one organization, harmonizing these functions to leverage the opportunity in the SaaS data market.

…

Pure Storage and Red Hat have jointly announced an optimization for Portworx on Red Hat OpenShift to enable streamlined integration. By delivering a single platform to deploy, scale, and manage modern applications, and a single control plane for both virtual machines (VMs) and containers, Pure Storage and Red Hat think they can help accelerate time to market and provide a consistent and flexible data experience.

…

Red Hat has made public some advances in Red Hat OpenShift AI, an open hybrid AI and ML platform built on Red Hat OpenShift that enables enterprises to create and deliver AI-enabled applications at scale across hybrid clouds. Red Hat OpenShift AI 2.9 extends the deployment of AI models to remote locations using single-node OpenShift. It has the ability to use multiple model servers to support both predictive and GenAI including support for KServe, a Kubernetes custom resource definition that orchestrates serving for all types of models, vLLM and text generation inference server (TGIS), serving engines for LLMs and Caikit-nlp-tgis runtime, which handles natural language processing (NLP) models and tasks.

…

Data lifecycle management company Rimage has joined the Active Archive Alliance. Rimage Enterprise Laser Storage (ELS) is pitched as a secure, green, and efficient disk library system that enables organizations to improve their data storage processes in the face of increasing regulatory requirements, data growth accessibility, and retention. The company’s Data Lifecycle Management (DLM) solution helps an organization manage its digital assets from creation through destruction and all the phases in between.

…

StarTree, a cloud-based real-time analytics company, has announced new observability and anomaly detection capabilities in StarTree Cloud, alongside vector search capabilities in Apache Pinot, today at Real-Time Analytics Summit. This marks the GA launch of StarTree ThirdEye, offering advanced anomaly detection, as well as the introduction of a write API facilitating real-time sync for ELT pipelines, and integrations with leading visualization platforms, including Tableau and Grafana.

…

Veeam has confirmed the release of Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v7.0 during Red Hat Summit 2024 with more than 30 new features and enhancements. It expands VM and cloud-native support for Red Hat OpenShift and Microsoft environments. Veeam Kasten is the first Kubernetes-native data protection solution that supports FIPS-enabled clusters. There is expanded ransomware protection with Azure Blob immutability, RestorePoint visibility, and integration with Azure Sentinel. It has secure authentication including automatic token generation in Red Hat OpenShift environments and OIDC security enhancements.

…

Virtuozzo announced a strategic Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) partnership with MongoDB, whereby the latest versions of MongoDB are available to enterprises with full automation enabled by Virtuozzo Application Platform, Virtuozzo’s Platform as a Service solution.

…

Wasabi Technologies is collaborating with Dell, via the Extended Technologies Complete program, to ensure that Dell’s PowerProtect Data Domain appliances will natively tier data to Wasabi. Additionally, Wasabi will integrate with NetWorker CloudBoost to bring long-term retention in the cloud to existing Dell customers.