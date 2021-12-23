Storage news ticker tape – December 23

…

ADATA will exhibit two prototype PCIe Gen5 x 4 SSDs in M.2 format at CES 2022. ‘Project Nighthawk,’ has a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller and can deliver sequential read/write performance of up to 14/12GB/sec. ‘Project Blackbird’ has an InnoGrit IG5666 controller and is slightly slower at 14/10GB/sec. Both SSDs have capacities of up to 8TB. ADATA’s new Elite SE920 USB4 external SSD will also be there, capable of transfer rates of up to 40Gbit/s and with a proprietary thermal cooling design that features a built-in fan.

SaaS data protector Druva has appointed Tracey Newell to its board of directors. She will support the company as it prioritises expanding routes to market and capturing more of the rapidly growing data protection market. Newell is the former president of Informatica, where she also served as a member of the company’s board of directors for two years prior to being asked to join the management team. Prior to joining Informatica, Newell served as executive vice president of global field operations at Proofpoint, where she led sales through a five-year period of hypergrowth.

Samsung announced the PM1743 SSD for enterprise servers, a PCIe Gen5 product using Samsung’s sixth-generation 128-layer V-NAND and with dual-port support. Yong Ho Song, EVP and Head of the Memory Controller Development Team at Samsung Electronics, said: “The introduction of our PCIe 5.0 SSD, along with PCIe 6.0-based product developments that are underway, will further solidify our technological leadership in the enterprise server market.”

The sequential read/write speeds will be up to 13GB/sec and 6.6GB/sec respectively. Random read/write IOPS will be 2,500,000 and 250,000 – it’s heavily skewed to sequential and random reads. The PM1743 can provide improved power efficiency of up to 608 MB/sec per watt, which represents about a 30 per cent boost over the previous generation.

Capacities range from 1.92TB to 15.36TB and they come in 2.5-inch, E3.S (3-inch EDSFF). Customers deploying 7.5mm EDSFF SSDs will be able to double the storage density in their systems, compared to when the 15mm 2.5-inch form factor is used.

The drive is sampling now with mass production beginning in Q1 2022.

SK hynix has received merger clearance from the Chinese antitrust authority, State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for its acquisition of Intel’s NAND and SSD business. It has now received all required merger clearances in eight jurisdictions from the relevant competition authorities and will continue to prepare to close the transaction and continue the remaining post-merger integration process. The consideration for the 1st Closing is $7 billion and SK hynix will then the Intel SSD business (including SSD-associated IP and employees) and Dalian facility. SK hynix said it sincerely welcomes and appreciates SAMR’s merger clearance for the deal.

