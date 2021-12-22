Storage news ticker – December 22

…

iXsystems has introduced TrueCharts, a first app catalog for TrueNAS SCALE, its scale-out storage and hyperconverged infrastructure offering. It includes Kubernetes for deploying containerised (e.g. Docker) applications. Many apps are now preconfigured for easy deployment using a TrueNAS-enhanced implementation of Helm Charts. Users and third parties can now build catalogs of application charts for deployment with the ease of an app store experience. TrueCharts delivers over 180 easily-deployed and diverse applications to the TrueNAS community and is free/Open Source.

…

Mawari, an XR streaming system provider, announced its 3DXR Content Streaming Platform for the Metaverse will debut on the AWS Marketplace next month. It’s a managed and curated software catalogue from Amazon Web Services that allows customers to find, buy and immediately deploy third party software. This platform leverages the ultra-low latencies enabled by AWS Wavelength which embeds AWS compute and storage services at the edge of 5G networks and enables developers to build applications and services that require increased speeds, massive bandwidth, and ultra-low latency.

…

Soda, a provider of data reliability tools and an observability platform, announced a partnership with Xebia’s data & AI consultancy, GoDataDriven. It includes the co-development of a new Open Source Software (OSS) Spark library that supports organisations with a big data friendly offering for maintaining data quality, and an agreement to build optimal data quality workflows for joint customers.

…

Toshiba graphic for Rainer Kaiser’s blog. That’s a 10-platter drive on the left. Toshiba’s highest-capacity drive is a 9-platter 18TB product..

Rainer Kaese.

We saw an advance issue of a blog by Toshiba Electronics Europe senior manager Rainer Kaese (The Value of Hard Disk Drives Still Evident) in which he discusses 18TB, 9-platter FC-MAMR drives and says: “Further generations of MAMR, combined with a larger magnetic surface and more platters will soon bring +20TB capacities to single HDD units.” “Platters” plural indicates 11-platter drives are coming. He also writes with reference to Shingled Magnetic Recording; “the benefit of up to double the capacity on the same physical resource is very compelling.” We had understood, from Western Digital, that shingling provided 15 per cent to 20 per cent extra capacity, not up to double. Does he mean that, for example, Toshiba’s latest 18TB drive could be a 36TB capacity drive with shingling? We have asked Toshiba about this.

…

Weebit Nano, a ReRAM (Resistive Random-Access Memory) developer has announced it has received from manufacturing the first silicon wafers that integrate its embedded ReRAM module inside complete subsystem demonstration chips. The chips will be used for testing and characterisation, as well as for demonstration to potential customers. The demo chips will allow customers to run applications to test Weebit’s ReRAM technology ahead of potential commercial orders and volume production for their specific chips.

…