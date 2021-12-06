Storage news ticker – December 6

…

Now that Backblaze is publicly owned it is getting covered by financial analysts. William Blair’s Jason Ader says its “Computer Backup and B2 services are built on top of its proprietary Storage Cloud — a highly redundant, low-cost datacentre architecture that allows it to charge prices well below the competition yet maintain healthy gross margins (around 75 per cent gross margin excluding depreciation).” He states “DC forecasts a 27 per cent CAGR for the public cloud storage market, reaching $91 billion in 2025, with roughly 60 per cent of this spend expected to come from midmarket customers (Backblaze’s target market). Given the size of the opportunity and the increasing centrality of data to businesses of all sizes, we expect the cloud storage market to support multiple winners.”

…

Box revenues in its third FY2022 quarter were $224 million, up 14 per cent year-on-year. There was a loss of $13.8 million, a 162.3 per cent increase on the year-ago $.3 million loss. Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO, said: “Our strong third quarter results show the continued momentum of our long-term growth strategy, as more customers are turning to the Box Content Cloud to deliver secure content management and collaboration built for the new way of working.” It was the third consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth. Box raised its revenue outlook for FY2022. It seems that Starboard Value’s activist investor involvement is producing positive results.

…

Arrow Electronics is adding Commvault’s Metallic DMaaS (data management-as-a-service) Backup and Recovery solutions to ArrowSphere, its cloud management platform. Metallic delivers scalable, affordable backup and recovery of data stored in on-premises, the cloud, and hybrid environments, with coverage that includes Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, Salesforce, VMs, containers, databases, and file and object data, as well as laptops and desktops. ArrowSphere helps channel partners to manage, differentiate and scale their cloud business. Its marketplace includes all the leading hyperscale providers, as well as public and private IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, HaaS and cloud software offerings.

…

HPE has just announced the SimpliVity 325 Gen10 Plus v2 offering, its latest and AMD-based hyperconverged system with stronger data protection features and InfoSight enhancements. The system uses AMD’s 3rd generation EPYC 7003 Series processor. The SimpliVity 4.1.1 software features additional data protection features and end-to-end ransomware protection through integration with HPE’s StoreOnce (immutability), Cloud Bank Storage (object storage on-premises or in the cloud), and Zerto (DR). There’s more information in an HPE blog by its storage experts team.

…

Quest has announced the availability of its Toad Data Point 5.6 software — a cross-platform, self-service, data preparation tool to retrieve and work with data from disparate sources. Analysts can connect to and query multiple data sources, including Snowflake, in order to bring data together for reporting rather than relying on separate spreadsheets. They can prepare their own data sets and reports without relying on IT, and also securely share dynamic data sets with colleagues.

…