Storage news ticker – October 29

…

Hammerspace recruit.

Molly Presley – who left the storage industry in January this year when she resigned as Qumulo’s Global Product Marketing Head to become VP Marketing at Pantheon (SaaS website operations platform) – is back. She has joined David Flynn’s Hammerspace in a senior marketing role and it looks like Hammerspace expansion is on the cards.

…

Huawei reported its revenues decreased for the fourth consecutive quarter as US trade sanctions hurt the business. Bloomberg calculates Huawei’s revenues were ¥135.4 billion ($21.2B) in the quarter ended September 30. Its smart phone revenues were particularly depressed. Rotating Chairman Guo Ping said this about the first three 2021 quarters: “Overall performance was in line with forecast. While our B2C business has been significantly impacted, our B2B businesses remain stable.”

…

OWC, a provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, announced the availability of SoftRAID 6.2 for Mac – adding compatibility for macOS 12 Monterey and, for the first time, support for APFS volumes. The product features multiple RAID options and predictive disk failure monitoring.

…

SUSE announced the availability of SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) Micro 5.1, a lightweight and secure operating system built for containerised and virtualised workloads. It adds edge-focused security features such as secure device onboarding and live patching, and it supports IBM Z and LinuxONE. Customers can incorporate SLE Micro at the edge or supporting edge deployments with mainframes – in a way that allows them to transition workload designs from monolithic to microservices. They can start with container workloads or virtualising their current legacy workloads, then move to containerised workloads, with no change in the underlying system platform.

…

Jonathan Symonds.

MinIo Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Symonds told us that an HPE Object Store article “was quite interesting from our perspective. The fact that new entrants feel the need to say they aren’t based on MinIO not only underscores all those that are, but the mere fact that it must be stated outright continues to advance the narrative that a first-rate object store is either based on MinIO or must be compared to it. Both warm our hearts.

“Either way, the high-performance object storage market is getting the attention it warrants. Dell is making noise (but still not producing downloadable product), Cloudflare has people all abuzz and now HPE wants in. Granted no one is putting out performance figures to back up their claims of performance (which is independent of fast hardware) but the time is now. Should be an interesting few quarters.”

…

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced general availability of Babelfish for PostgreSQL, which gives customers the ability to run applications written for Microsoft SQL Server directly on Amazon Aurora with little to no code changes. Customers can now more easily move applications running on SQL Server to Aurora to simplify operations and reduce costs by eliminating the expensive, constrained licenses of SQL Server.

The source code for Babelfish for Aurora PostgreSQL is now available on GitHub under the permissive Apache 2.0 and PostgreSQL licenses for anyone to view. Organizations can use it for any purpose including distributing it, modifying it, and distributing modified versions of it under the terms of the licenses.

…

ATTO Technology is using Halloween (indirectly) to push its tape connectivity products. Richard Root, its Digital Marketing Specialist, sent us a blog-type article saying tape was a good idea for three reasons. First, RAID is not enough because a write may not complete if the RAID subsystem fails.

For another thing, customers with no offsite backup could suffer a disaster and offsite tape is worthwhile to prevent data loss. It’s equally good for defeating backup corruption attacks from ransomware due to its air-gap. This is all a bit Noddy but it’s interesting to see ransomware sparking a resurgence of interest in tape.

…