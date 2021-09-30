Kasten Kubernetes backup gets closer to Veeam mainstream container dream

Veeam’s Kasten business unit has upgraded its K10 Kubernetes backup product to extend its coverage to more applications and to edge environments, and to support Veeam’s own Backup and Replication, bringing the two closer together.

Veeam CTO Danny Allan said: “With Veeam Backup and Replication (VBR) data path integration added to Kasten K10 4.5, VBR customers have a pathway to extend their investments into their Kubernetes environments. Users will have better visibility and easier access to a common repository that includes containerised Kubernetes apps, access to Veeam’s portable backup file format for volume content, and more capabilities for enriching their Kubernetes deployments.”

Version 4.5 of the K10 product adds coverage for Kafka, Apache Cassandra, K8ssandra, and Amazon RDS. It supports the K3s and EKS Anywhere Kubernetes distributions extending K10 coverage to edge environments and applications such as video streaming.

Kasten K10 dashboard.

Kasten says that K10 now has an improved out-of-the-box experience through “integration with a complete set of tools to effectively deploy, manage, monitor and troubleshoot Kubernetes environments.”

Kasten is steadily becoming Veeam for containers.