Cohesity is now valued at $3.7bn

Investors want to buy $145m of employee-held shares in Cohesity at a valuation of $3.7bn. The new marker represents a 48 per cent jump on April 2020, when Cohesity raised $250m in a E-series round at a $2.5bn valuation.

The tender offer led by Steadfast Capital Ventures was made to Cohesity employees who want the option to sell a portion of their equity for cash in the bank. Although Cohesity CEO Mohit Aron told Bloomberg today that an IPO was not far off, the timing of the offer suggests an IPO is not imminent

Sandesh Patnam, Managing Partner, U.S., at Premji Invest, a member of the tender syndicate, issued a quote: “We believe the new valuation is a fraction of the value Cohesity will be worth long-term.”

Cohesity today said it had record-breaking results in its fiscal second quarter ending January 31, 2021, with 90 per cent-plus Y/Y growth in annual recurring revenues, and 50 per cent growth in customer wins globally.

The company ended the quarter with more than 2,300 customers and saw a 300 per cent increase in the number spending more than $5m on Cohesity’s products and services. The number of partners that have booked $1m or more in business with Cohesity grew 46 per cent Y/Y.