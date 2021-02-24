Pliops raises $65m. Nvidia alliance in the works?

Pliops, the Israeli storage processing unit startup, has secured $65m in C-round funding to help ready the company for product launch this year.

The C-round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies and all current investors contributed, with Nvidia increasing its share. Pliops said the round was oversubscribed.

A Nvidia-Pliops alliance is in prospect – judging by this statement from Nimrod Gindi, SVP of investments at Nvidia. “Combining Nvidia data center GPU and DPU product lines with Pliops’ storage processor for accelerated cloud and machine learning solutions will provide exceptional performance and efficiency for our customers.”

Pliops secured a $30m investment in January 2019 and recruited Mellanox founder Eyal Waldman to the board in December last year.

Pliops Storage Processor card.

According to Pliops, its storage processor unlocks the full potential of SSD storage by exponentially improving cost, performance and endurance. Pliops plans to scale its technology into new use cases, expand the product line, and double company size by the end of the year. New recruits include:

Angela Restani, VP of marketing, who was previously EVP Marketing at Commvault-acquired Hedvig.

Marius Tudor, VP of sales and business development – his resume includes stints at Liqid, SanDisk, Fusion-io, and BitMICRO Networks.

Ofer Bustin, COO, was previously COO for DustPhotonics and prior to that, VP of silicon and optics operations at Mellanox.

Edward Bortnikov, VP of Technology, will oversee research and architecture of next-generation products.