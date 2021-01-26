Veritas’s NetBackup now comes in HCI deployments

Veritas has gone live with NetBackup 9.0, a major release of its flagship data protection software. Enhancements include scale-out and hyperconverged ‘Flex Scale’ nodes, simpler operations, and OpenStack integration.

Deepak Mohan

“The best strategy for businesses that want to embrace hyperconverged architectures is to standardise on a single data protection platform, “Deepak Mohan, Veritas EVP, said:

“Veritas NetBackup 9 with Flex Scale gives customers freedom of choice with the most flexible deployment models in the industry today by empowering them to protect over 800 workloads in a scale-out, scale-up, or cloud storage model.”

Now for an analyst quote – from Ashish Nadkarni, group VP at IDC. “With Veritas’s heritage of providing enterprise-class data protection, enterprises can now consume software-defined NetBackup in the cloud, as BYOS [build your own server] and purpose-built appliances, and now in a new, hyper-converged scale-out deployment mode – giving customers the breadth of diverse workload coverage – all from a single platform.”

New features

Flex Scale is NetBackup deployed in hyperconverged nodes that scale out in line with evolving backup needs. This complements two other deployment options.

NetBackup – in the cloud, on build your own server (BYOS), purpose-built appliances and virtual appliances

NetBackup Flex – secure, multi-tenant containerised deployment.

HPE and Veritas have jointly developed a certified and Veritas-branded Flex Scale system, using HPE ProLiant servers and NetBackup software.

Veritas says NetBackup 9.0 is simpler to operate. New features include:

Policy-driven automation to manage provisioning, scaling, load-balancing, cloud integration and recovery operations,

Auto-discovery of workloads to improve data protection services and eliminate protection gaps,

API-first focus for integrations into existing toolchains and cloud-based workflows,

Simplified data protection for OpenStack.

The OpenStack additions use native APIs to provide integration, multi-tenant controls, and self-service management on-premises and in public clouds.

NetBackup 9 is available now.