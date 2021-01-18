Nutanix goes to work with Google Anthos

Nutanix HCI now supports Anthos, the Google application management platform for customers who run Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) on their own servers.

Anthos also runs on the big three public clouds, which means that containerised applications can be moved between these environments using a single management tool.

Nutanix bloggers Sean Roth and Luke Congdon write: “Enterprise IT teams often run into major issues when trying to build on-prem Kubernetes environments using their existing legacy infrastructure. This is because traditional servers, storage, and networking solutions aren’t architected for the way that Kubernetes and containers use IT resources.”

They say running Anthos on Nutanix gives customers a multi-cloud infrastructure capability that delivers limitless ability to run web-scale containerised applications. It also enables users to choose their preferred hardware and integrates comprehensive virtualization, storage, and management features.

B&F Anthos diagram

Bare metal

Google in November 30 added bare metal server support to Anthos for customers who do not need an intervening hypervisor layer such as Nutanix AHV, or want to use their own OS.

Anthos on bare metal includes overlay networking and L4/L7 load balancing out of the box. Customers can also use F5 and Citrix load balancers.