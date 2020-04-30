Veeam upgrades Microsoft Azure backup

Veeam has released Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, extending its data protection embrace to Azure Blob storage and improving multi-coud portability.

Previously the company offered basic functionality only, introducing backup for virtual machines in Azure, in Veeam Backup & Replication v9.5.

Veeam global technologist David Hill has written an informative blog about the new Azure facilities.

Microsoft Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure diagram

Although Microsoft deploys and protects the Azure infrastructure, Azure users are responsible for protecting their data and the applications they run in Azure virtual machines.

The Veeam Azure backup helps them do this. Security is built around Azure service accounts and Active Directory integration. Features include:

Integrated and agentless snapshot automation for frequent restore points

Backup to, and long-term retention in, Azure Blob storage

Full and file-level recoveries

Multi-cloud portability via Veeam’s portable backup format, which also supports on-premises Veeam sites

Azure backup cost calculator with guidance on snapshot, backup, traffic and transaction costs on a monthly basis

Cross-subscription and cross-region backup for added resilience,

Multi-factor authentication

Turnkey deployment through the Azure Marketplace

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure is available in free and paid editions. The free edition gives you backup for up to 10 Azure VMs, with no limitations on restores.

