Synology intros ActiveProtect backup appliance line

As promised in December, Synology has announced its ActiveProtect backup and recovery appliance products, with integrated backup, recovery, and management software, and server and storage hardware.

Taiwan-based Synology supplies NAS filers, such as the DiskStation, RackStation and FlashStation, FS arrays, SANs, routers, video surveillance gear, and C2 public cloud services for backup, file storage, and personal (identity) security to primarily SMB buyers. It also has enterprise customers.

EVP Jia-Yu Liu stated: “ActiveProtect is the culmination of two decades of experience in hardware and software engineering, shaped by our ongoing collaboration with businesses worldwide and more than half of Fortune 500 companies. With ActiveProtect, we’re setting a new standard for what businesses can expect from their data protection solutions.”

ActiveProtect features global source-side deduplication, immutable backups, air-gap capabilities, and regulatory compliance support. Synology says it delivers “comprehensive data protection” and enables customers “to implement a reliable 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy for PCs, Macs, virtual machines, databases, file servers, and Microsoft 365 accounts.”

The 3-2-1-1-0 concept means:

3 – keep at least 3 copies of data

2 – on at least 2 different types of media

1 – with one backup copy offsite

1 – and one immutable copy

0 – ensuring zero errors with regular testing

The ActiveProtect Manager (APM) centralized console supports up to 150,000 workloads or 2,500 sites, offering scalability and “enterprise-grade data visibility and control.”

There are five products in the range, all with AMD processors:

DP320 – tabletop – protect up to 20 machines or 50 SaaS users – 2 x 8TB HDD, 2 x 400GB SSD

DP340 – tabletop – protect up to 60 machines or 150 SaaS users – 4 x 8TB HDD, 2 x 400GB SSD

DP5200 – rackmount – 1RU

DP7300 – rackmount – 2RU

DP7400 – rackmount – up to 2,500 servers & 150,000 workloads – 2RU – 10 x 20TB HDD, 2 x 38.4TB SSD

ActiveProtect appliances. From top left: DP320, DP340, DP5200, DP7300, and DP7400

All models except the DP320 use SSD caching to store backup-related metadata. Synology provides datasheets for the DP320, DP340, and DP7400, but not the DP5200 or DP7300, although it provided images of them. We understand that the DP5200 and DP7300 are future appliance products.

ActiveProtect has a one-time purchase and “once installed, ActiveProtect allows users to back up as many workloads as your storage allows. Businesses can manage up to three backup servers license-free, with optional CMS licenses available for larger, multi-appliance deployments.”

The ActiveProtect offering is available globally through Synology’s distributor and partner network. Get more information, including datasheets for the DP320, DP340 and DP7400, here.

DP7400 retail pricing is, we understand, €39,999 plus €1,800 for a three-year period for each additional clustered device beyond the first three. The DP320 costs €1,996 and the DP340 is priced at €4,991.

Get an ActiveProtect buyer guide here. Get a DP7400 review here.