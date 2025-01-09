Cloudian becomes a Hammerspace GDP storage citizen

Object storage supplier Cloudian is partnering unstructured data orchestrator Hammerspace by making its HyperStore object storage a repository used by Hammerspace’s Global Data Platform’s parallel NFS-based file system.

The Global Data Platform (GDP) software provides a global namespace, in which unstructured file and object data is placed, orchestrated, made available for use, and accessed as if it were local. Hammerspace uses its GDE software to manage file and object data in globally distributed locations, across SSDs, disk drives, public cloud services, and tape media. Cloudian’s HyperStore is an object storage system with effectively limitless scalability and supports Nvidia’s GPUDirect for object storage. The Hammerspace software also supports GPUDirect.

Molly Presley

Molly Presley, Hammerspace SVP of Marketing, stated: “Our partnership with Cloudian redefines how enterprises manage and leverage unstructured data. Together, we’re enabling organizations to unify their data ecosystems, eliminate silos, and unlock the full potential of their data for AI, analytics, and other transformative initiatives.”

Cloudian CMO Jon Toor paralleled this comment by saying: “Cloudian is excited to collaborate with Hammerspace to deliver an integrated solution that combines performance, scalability, and simplicity. This partnership gives enterprises the tools they need to conquer the challenges of data growth and drive their digital transformation strategies forward.”

Cloudian Hammerspace diagram

Cloudian claims its storage costs can be as low as 0.5 cents per GB per month, and provides scale-out storage for multiple use cases, such as an AI data lake, with 100x the performance of tape, and costs lower than public cloud.

There are three main features with this deal:

Jon Toor

Seamless data orchestration across tiers and locations as Hammerspace’s data platform automates data movement between Tier 0, Tier 1, and object storage within a unified global namespace, spanning sites, hybrid clouds, and multi-cloud environments.

Exabyte-scale and S3-compatible object storage with data protection and ransomware defense.

Hammerspace supports standard NFS, SMB, and S3 protocols without proprietary software or networking requirements, enabling seamless integration with Cloudian storage, and both support GPUDirect and its remote direct memory access to storage drives.

Toor told us: “The solution integrates Hammerspace as a storage virtualization layer with Cloudian HyperStore (and other storage devices) as the underlying storage infrastructure, delivering a unified, efficient, and scalable data management ecosystem.

“We see this as an ideal complementary solution. In many of our deployments, Cloudian is implemented alongside other, dissimilar products. With Hammerspace abstracting and virtualizing data across these disparate storage systems – including object storage, NAS, and cloud – the joint solution empowers organizations with high-performance data orchestration, enabling users to access and manage data transparently across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments.

“The power, dependability, and simplicity of this combined solution is proven in multiple Cloudian/Hammerspace deployments today.”

All-in-all, this partnership means, the two suppliers say, that customers can unify their data across edge, core, and cloud environments in a single global namespace. Through the partnership they can extend active production namespaces to provide global unified file access across them all without impacting existing high performance tiers. They get simplified management of and accessibility to unstructured data while supporting performance-intensive applications such as AI training, HPC workloads, and analytics.

The combined Cloudian-Hammerspace offering is available immediately through Hammerspace and Cloudian’s global partner networks.

Cloudian provides more AI data workflow information here. A solution brief, “End-to-End Media Workflows with Hammerspace & Cloudian,” can be accessed here.