Hitachi jumps into QLC flash array pool and adds object storage to VSP One

Hitachi Vantara has added a low-cost all flash array and object storage to its Virtual Storage One (VSP One) portfolio.

The VSP One portfolio is described as unified hybrid cloud product suite, which includes the on-premises VSP One SDS Block, VSP One Block appliance and VSP One File offerings for on-premises use, and VSP One SDS Cloud (cloud-native SVOS) for the AWS cloud. Hitachi V has now extended VSP One with this new block product and a new object storage appliance.

Octavian Tanese.

The company’s chief product officer, Octavian Tanase, stated: “Enterprises today are navigating an incredibly complex data landscape, with hybrid and multi-cloud environments and the growing influence of GenAI transforming how they operate.”

The QLC flash array provides “high-density, cost-effective storage ideal for large-capacity needs.” It “features public cloud replication providing disaster recovery and higher data availability. It uses dual-ported Samsung 30TB QLC SSDs “offering the best combination of performance and availability.” Hitachi V blogger Michael Hay – – says that the VSP One Block Array has operating software “SVOS improvements ensuring longer media life” for these drives but there are no details.

There is also “additional telemetry, covering performance and wear data, that can be used to analyze individual arrays and our fleet with QLC, learning with our customers over time.” The wear rate telemetry is monitored by Hitachi Remote Ops and visible in the Clear Sight management facility.

We’re not given array details such as the number of drives per chassis, raw capacity, network connectivity, etc. But we are told there is a 4:1 data reduction guarantee plus a 100 percent data availability one as well.

A VSP One Block datasheet says customers can choose either TLC or QLC drives, meaning VSP One Block QLC is basically just a SKU variation and not a separate product. The basic chassis takes up 2RU and can hold up to 3.6 PB of effective storage, implying 900TB raw at a 4:1 data reduction ratio, and 30 x 30TB SSDs, which seems high for a 2RU chassis with controllers inside it. A system can scale out to 65 appliances in total and individual appliances can have up to two NVMe drive expansion shelves. That would explain the 30 drive number, by having them spread across a base and pair of expansion chassis.

VSP One Block Appliance chassis.

There is 256 GBps of available Fibre bandwidth. A VSP One Block model can have Compression Accelerator Modules (CAMs) to offload data reduction processing workloads from controller processors. And patented Dynamic Carbon Reduction (DCR) technology optimizes power consumption by switching controller CPUs into low-power ECO mode during periods of low activity.

There is even less information available about VSP One Object than VSP One Block. We’re told the multi-node S3-compliant object storage product has been “engineered for scalability and provides a robust solution for managing massive volumes of unstructured data driven by AI workloads,” particularly in the media, healthcare, and finance markets.

As we understand things, it’s basically updated Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) software – as a Learn more link on its web page takes you to an HCP webpage. We have no idea what storage media is used and have asked Hitachi V questions about this and the VSP One Block QLC appliance.

There’s a little more information about the Virtual Storage Platform One suite of products here but it’s mostly marketing.