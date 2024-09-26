Nvidia and Hive team up to tackle problem of rogue AI content

Hive, a provider of proprietary AI solutions to understand, search, and generate content, is integrating its AI models with Nvidia NIM microservices in private clouds and on-premises datacenters.

Nvidia NIM, part of the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform, provides models as optimized containers, and is designed to simplify and accelerate the deployment of custom and pre-trained AI models across clouds, datacenters and workstations.

“Our cloud-based APIs process billions of customer requests every month. However, the ability to deploy our models in private clouds or on premises has emerged as a top request from prospective customers in cases where data governance or other factors challenge the use of cloud-based APIs,” said Kevin Guo, co-founder and CEO of Hive. “Our integration with Nvidia NIM allows us to meaningfully expand the breadth of customers we can serve.”

Existing Hive customers include the likes of Reddit, Netflix, Walmart, Zynga, and Glassdoor.

The first Hive models to be made available with Nvidia NIM are AI-generated content detection models, which allow customers to identify AI-generated images, video, and audio. The continued emergence of generative AI tools comes with a risk of misrepresentation, misinformation, and fraud, presenting challenges to the likes of insurance companies, financial services firms, news organizations, and others, says Hive.

“AI-generated content detection is emerging as an important tool for helping insurance and financial services companies detect attempts at misrepresentation,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI software products at Nvidia. “With NIM microservices, enterprises can quickly deploy Hive’s detection models to help protect their businesses against fraudulent content, documents and claims.”

Hive is also offering internet social platforms a no-cost, 90-day trial for its technology.

“The newfound ease of creating content with generative AI tools can come with risks to a broad set of companies and organizations, and platforms featuring user-generated content face unique challenges in managing AI-generated content at scale,” said Guo. “We are offering a solution to help manage the risks.”

Hive plans to make additional models available through Nvidia NIM “in the coming months”, including content moderation, logo detection, optical character recognition, speech transcription, and custom models through Hive’s AutoML platform.