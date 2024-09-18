Veritas reveals clutch of updates to remove data recovery ‘uncertainty’

Most of the Veritas Technologies business is in the process of merging with Cohesity, but that hasn’t stopped product updates. Veritas says it now has new AI-driven capabilities and user interface enhancements that it claims will “remove uncertainty” around data recovery.

The company says cyber recovery will be made “simpler, smarter and faster” through streamlined navigation and operations management with the Veritas Alta View platform. The dashboard integrates AI-driven insights and a cyber risk score for real-time, actionable analytics.

“Enhanced visualisation tools allow users to monitor their entire data estate, proactively manage risks and expedite cyber recovery,” claimed Veritas.

In addition, the new Veritas Alta Copilot automatically scans and identifies unprotected assets, recommends and applies tailored protection, and “instantly” integrates with existing protection policies to ensure all critical data is covered.

Also, enhanced security, “accelerated” threat detection and a “more rapid” ransomware response is being promised, through hash-based tracking of malware in backup data and blast radius analysis. Once malware is identified, new functionality reduces the time to scan and assess the spread across the entire estate by “up to 93 percent”, the company claimed.

It also aserts the new interactive guide could help proactive disaster management and cyber recovery, by letting IT teams create, automate, test and edit workflow plans. Blueprints can be customised at a relatively granular level across multiple domains, including hybrid, platform-as-a-service and container environments, “ensuring tailored and effective” risk management, Veritas said.

And optimized recovery is now possible through proactive, in-depth analysis, that provides recommended recovery points. This, we’re told, reduces recovery time and potential data loss by eliminating the need to manually identify the “last known good copy,” relying instead on risk engine analysis to minimise the dependence on costly malware scans.

“We’re focused on making recovery simpler, smarter and faster. With expanded AI assistance and intuitive management, we are eliminating the guesswork and trial and error from the recovery process,” said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president of engineering at Veritas. “Organizations can now bounce back from ransomware attacks quickly and confidently, minimising business disruption.”

The Veritas Copilot features will be available next month. All the other bits and pieces will be provided through updates to Veritas NetBackup, Veritas Alta Data Protection, and Veritas Alta View this month.