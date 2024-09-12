Druva AI assistant adds cyber incident support copilot

SaaS data protector Druva has a GenAI-powered Dru Investigate copilot providing faster and more accurate cyber incident detection and response.

The company’s CoPilot-like assistant Dru was launched in October last year, with which admins and users can request custom reports, ask follow-up questions, and act on AI-powered suggestions to fix backup failures within reports. The Dru Assist customer support variant was announced in July and provides natural language answers, suggestions, and instant responses for real-time guidance on Druva setup, configurations, and problems. Dru Investigate focuses on user/admin SecOps-type activities.

Stephen Manley

Druva CTO Stephen Manley stated: “During cyber investigations, security teams know what data they need, but often don’t know where to find it – while IT teams know their data but not what the security team needs. Druva connects these teams with the insight and centralized access to the right data at the right time.”

It “helps guide teams through investigating and analyzing protected data.”

Dru Investigate users can detect if attackers are misusing admin credentials by spotting unusual behaviors, like creating shadow accounts or destroying backup data, and take action to address potential breaches. Dru Assist can search across all protected data to find indicators of compromise and artifacts for quicker remediation and recovery.

Dru copilots are built on Amazon’s Bedrock customizable set of large language models (LLMs) and Druva emphasizes that its Dru AI products do not access or learn from customer data. This data is encrypted and not shared with any third parties. They are designed with LLMs and private retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). Dru Investigate “ensures secure analysis and works exclusively with an organization’s metadata to safeguard its sensitive information.” Cohesity is also working with Bedrock.

Baskar Sridharan, AWS VP of AI and Infrastructure, said: “Dru Investigate is an ideal, real-world example of how AI can tangibly and positively impact organizations and people today, across a wide range of functions. Advanced cyber threats necessitate AI-driven response, and we’re proud to partner with Druva to bring intelligence to data security.”

Overall, Druva says “Dru Investigate simplifies data investigations, dramatically accelerating decision-making and facilitating collaboration in high-pressure situations.”

NeuroPace IT director Bill Teeple said: “Dru Investigate exemplifies the power of AI. It streamlines the investigation process to find, analyze, and mitigate data risk. Rather than building complex search queries, simply being able to just ask questions and instantly access insights will save a lot of time and speed up decision-making. Data lives everywhere and is constantly being generated, and I see Dru Investigate speeding up my ability to analyze and act on critical data.”

We believe that every data protection supplier will be urged by customers to set up similar support assistance copilots, and so will the major storage system suppliers as well. Such assistants will surely become table stakes. Dru Investigate is now available to all Druva customers at no extra cost.