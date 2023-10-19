Druva releases GenAI copilot for SaaS backup

Druva has released a GenAI-powered Dru copilot for its SaaS backup services, making the grand claim that the tool helps seasoned admins make smarter decisions and novices perform like experts.

GenAI copilot is a large language model-based machine learning system that is trained on a set of specific subject area issues, in this case, Druva’s SaaS backup. Users interact with the copilot software using conversational text to request system reports and analyses or solve problems. The copilot generates detailed system interface requests, including SQL command strings, to fulfill the request and return results to the user. Dru is built on AWS Bedrock, which itself hosts generative AI models built by AI21 Labs, Anthropic, and Stability AI.

Druva says Dru grants IT teams a new way to access information and drive actions through simple conversations to increase their productivity. Users can request custom reports, ask follow-up questions to refine report variables, and act on AI-powered suggestions to remediate backup failures within user reports.

Jaspreet Singh

Jaspreet Singh, Druva CEO, said in a statement: “Our customers … now with generative AI integrated directly into the solution … can further expedite decision-making across their environment.”

The company says Dru uses Druva backup metadata, but does not have access to actual customer data, and is built to ensure the AI learning process respects user control and permissions.

Dru provides:

Conversational interface making it easier for IT teams to interact, analyze, and find the information they’re looking for.

Interactive reporting: Streamlined data access and reporting with an interactive and visual design.

Assisted troubleshooting with simple written prompts. Dru can analyze logs, and troubleshoot errors.

Intelligent responses: Dru proactively prompts users with recommendations and best practices customized to their specific environments. It also advises users how to use new and advanced functionality to get the most value out of the platform.

Simplified admin operations: Dru can execute simple protection tasks for users, such as creating new backup policies to triggering new backups of specific workloads.

Customized navigation: Dru is, we’re told, architected with simplicity in mind, allowing users to navigate their custom data protection environments with an easy-to-use conversational interface.

Druva wants to reduce detailed user interaction with its services even more, as Singh explains: “We believe that the future is autonomous.”

Druva says Dru is designed to equip every user with the insight and foresight to make data protection more autonomous.

We did not see any screen grabs or Dru dialog examples before publication.