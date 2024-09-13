Spectra Logic streamlines content management in Avid Media Composer

Spectra Logic has introduced its RioPanel content management and archiving application for Avid Media Composer environments.

RioPanel “seamlessly integrates” into the Media Composer user interface, says Spectra. The application promises to enhance media production workflows by allowing users to manage, archive, and access Avid and non-Avid content directly within the Media Composer user interface.

Developed using the Media Composer Panel SDK, RioPanel software offers “unparalleled flexibility and efficiency,” the vendor claims, enabling editors and producers to move content easily and quickly to and from Avid Media Composer without leaving the platform.

RioPanel screen grab from demo video

“Available for standalone and shared Media Composer environments, RioPanel streamlines the media production process, reducing time and complexity,” said Spectra.

With the ability to archive Avid assets, including master clips, sub-clips, sequences, and bins, the application ensures that all media is preserved in its native format, with full project and bin metadata captured and indexed for easy search and retrieval.

Additionally, the application is storage agnostic, supporting a heterogeneous mix of flash, disk, tape, and cloud storage, allowing administrators to avoid vendor lock-in and choose the best storage options for their needs.

Hossein ZiaShakeri

“As media production demands continue to grow, organizations need tools that not only enhance their workflows and facilitate collaboration, but also provide greater flexibility and control over their content,” said Hossein ZiaShakeri, SVP of business development and strategic alliances at Spectra Logic, and a 40-year Spectra veteran.

Raymond Thompson, senior director of worldwide partners and alliances at Avid Technology, added: “By offering a seamless integration within Media Composer, RioPanel significantly enhances our users’ ability to manage both Avid and non-Avid content, ensuring a more efficient and streamlined editing process.”

Other useful features of the app include comprehensive search to filter and discover content based on multiple types of metadata and content, and true scalability, with the ability to scale performance and availability from several users to hundreds. Watch a RioPanel demo video here.