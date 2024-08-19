Own Company launches Continuous Data Protection for Salesforce

The Own Company is providing continuous data protection for Salesforce users.

This business used to be called OwnBackup and renamed itself last year. It was founded in 2012 and initially backed up customer data for the Salesforce SaaS app, later expanding to include Sage Business Cloud Financials, Veeva (life sciences), nCino (financial data), Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Power platform, and ServiceNow. The majority of its revenue comes from Salesforce customers. There are some 20 other Salesforce backup suppliers, offering interval-based backup, and Own Company is trying to distance itself from them by offering “Continuous Data Protection.”

Own interval-based backup diagram

Continuous Data Protection (CDP) from Own pushes data changes to a backup as they happen, allowing businesses to capture changes in their data in near real time. Own claims no other Salesforce data protection supplier has this capability.

Adrian Kunzle

Own CTO Adrian Kunzle stated: “This innovative approach to Continuous Data Protection will provide our Salesforce customers with an unparalleled advantage for capturing every change to their data.”

Kunzle is an ex-Salesforce EVP for Platform Products.

Salesforce documentation says: “Change Data Capture publishes change events, which represent changes to Salesforce records. Changes include creation of a new record, updates to an existing record, deletion of a record, and undeletion of a record.”

Own’s turnkey CDP uses Salesforce Change Data Capture events to continuously capture all changes to production data as they happen. It provides a full historical record of how data changes over time.

A Salesforce customer can create retroactive Point-in-Time snapshots down to the minute. Own says this “mitigates the data loss that occurs when using traditional interval-based backups,” and can better meet Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) goals.

It can also enable “more precise data analysis and AI innovations by leveraging time-phased data sets, such as customer health or sales pipeline trends.”

Own continuous data protection diagram

We asked Own how its CDP compared to other CDP offerings and were told: “While Continuous Data Protection is an industry term, Own is the first company to bring Continuous Data Protection to SaaS applications by leveraging platform events.

“This unique approach to data protection enables customers to minimize data loss to near zero, accelerate data recovery time, removes previous limits to scalability, and ensures high-fidelity data for AI and machine learning. Other vendors (Rubrix, Cohesity, Veeam, Zerto) have CDP for other types of environments such as VMware.”

The Continuous Data Protection product for Salesforce is generally available from today.