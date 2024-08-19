Rubrik expands SaaS data protection to Salesforce

Rubrik has extended its SaaS app data protection to Salesforce Core platform data.

The company already protects SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, with Alcion, and added support for Atlassian’s Jira Cloud offering in December last year. At that time it said it wanted to support Salesforce, ServiceNow, Google Workspace, Dynamics 365, and more SaaS apps in the future.

Anneka Gupta

Rubrik chief product officer Anneka Gupta writes in blog: “The new offering is powered by the robust data security capabilities of Rubrik Security Cloud, a unified platform that consolidates data protection across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises environments.”

Unlike specialist SaaS data protectors such as The Own Company or public cloud data protectors including Clumio, Rubrik is offering a single data protection and cyber-resilience product covering on-premises applications and data, public cloud-based apps and their data and also SaaS app data. It believes customers with distributed application environments will benefit from dealing with a single data protection supplier, with features like air-gapping and zero-trust architecture, rather than having several if not many different data protection silos.

It quotes a Gartner finding that, by 2028, 75 percent of enterprises will prioritize backup of SaaS applications as a critical requirement, compared with 15 percent this year.

Many backup suppliers are moving into SaaS app protection, or have already done so, including Assigra, Commvault, Druva, HYCU, KeepIt, The Own Company, Veeam, and Veritas. Developments are coming thick and fast. The Own Company has announced Continuous Data Protection for Salesforce today.

In its pitch, Rubrik said Salesforce Data Protection offers:

Rapid and precise recoveries of lost records, including related records, to the right point in time

Customer help in maintaining data integrity by preventing the restoration of corrupted data

Intuitive user experience for Salesforce admins configuring and managing backups

Unified and comprehensive data protection management across Salesforce, other SaaS platforms, on-premises, and multi-cloud environments

Rubrik’s Salesforce Data Protection is now generally available on the AppExchange, and will be on display at Dreamforce 2024, taking place September 17-19 in San Francisco. Interested parties can register for the “Secure and Simplify: Salesforce Data Protection with Rubrik” webinar taking place September 4 at 9:00 am PST.