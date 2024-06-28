Infinidat launches automated cyber resiliency system

Enterprise storage biz Infinidat has officially launched an automated cyber resiliency and recovery system that it claims will “revolutionize” how firms can minimize the impact of ransomware and malware attacks.

InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) was first mooted earlier this year, and is designed to reduce the threat window of cyberattacks. The company says sophisticated cyberattacks, including new “sinister forms” of AI-driven attacks, target data storage infrastructure.

InfiniSafe ACP enables enterprises to “easily integrate” with their security operations centers (SOCs), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) software applications, and simple syslog functions for less complex environments.

A security-related incident or event, picked up by these systems, triggers “immediate” automated immutable snapshots of data, providing the ability to protect InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA block-based volumes and/or file systems, and “ensure near instantaneous cyber recovery,” the company says.

“The merging of cybersecurity and data infrastructure has been compelling CIOs, CISOs and IT team leaders to rethink how to secure enterprise storage across hybrid multicloud deployments in light of increasing cyberattacks,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Enterprises need proactive strategies, seamless integration across IT domains, and the most advanced, automated technologies to stay ahead of cyber threats.”

Eric Herzog

“Infinidat’s newly launched InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection, that easily meshes with SIEM, SOAR or security operations centers, is exactly what enterprises need to include enterprise storage as a comprehensive approach to combat cyber threats,” said Chris Evans, principal analyst at Architecting IT.

InfiniSafe ACP orchestrates the automatic taking of immutable snapshots of data, at the speed of compute, to stay ahead of cyberattacks by decisively cutting off the proliferation of data corruption.

Evans said: “This proactive cyber protection technique is extremely valuable, as it enables taking immediate immutable snapshots of data at the first sign of a potential cyberattack. This provides a significant advancement to ensure enterprise cyber storage resilience and recovery are integral to an enterprise’s cybersecurity strategy, and enhances an enterprise’s overall cyber resilience by reducing the threat window.”

Last month, Infinidat upgraded its InfiniBox arrays to fourth-generation hardware, with a higher level of performance and added cyber protection, Azure support, and a controller upgrade program.