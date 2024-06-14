Storage news ticker – June 14

NetApp has strengthened its sales team by hiring Mike Sakalas as the company’s vice president of US enterprise sales. Sakalas will report to NetApp’s Senior vice president of North America sales, Riccardo Di Blasio.

Sakalas will oversee the development and execution of NetApp’s enterprise business in the US, defining and implementing the company’s go-to-market strategy. Sakalas will partner closely with internal teams and NetApp partners to drive strategic customer engagements, said the vendor.

—

Data integrity firm Precisely has expanded its partnership with Databricks. Available now on Databricks Partner Connect, the Precisely Data Integrity Suite brings data management capabilities to Databricks environments that it claims address all aspects of data integrity, including data quality and observability, and geo addressing. The idea is that users can then leverage trustworthy data in their AI or advanced analytics initiatives.

“Precisely brings a unique combination of data integrity capabilities to our customer base,” said Roger Murff, VP of technology partners at Databricks. “Advanced data integrity tools from Precisely, combined with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, will provide our customers with faster access to reliable and actionable insights, driving innovation and operational efficiency.”

—

11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider, has announced the availability of 11:11 Cloud Object Storage for Amazon Web Services. The new offering will give 11:11’s customers the opportunity to cost-effectively store vast amounts of data with durability, scalability and security, it said.

“Storing mission-critical data in a single data centre creates the potential for a single point of failure,” said Justin Giardina, CTO, 11:11 Systems. “With cybersecurity threats looming larger than ever, using a storage solution with eleven 9s of data durability that redundantly stores data across multiple data centres is key.”

By default, 11:11 Cloud Object Storage for AWS redundantly stores a customer’s mission-critical data across a minimum of three data centres, as opposed to some other providers who always store data in a single physical building.

Customers will also be able to reserve capacity to secure storage discounts through a long-term contract, while still paying monthly. Additionally, the simplified and lower price point includes no fees for egress or API requests, and comes with 11:11 Systems’ 24/7/365 support.

—

Druva has announced enhancements across the Microsoft ecosystem with support for Microsoft Entra ID, which serves as the core identity and access management (IAM) for all Microsoft Cloud resources.

With support for Entra ID, Druva helps customers maintain business continuity in the event of cyber threats, data loss, corruption, or accidental deletion.

Formerly known as Azure Active Directory, Entra ID is a critical addition to Druva’s portfolio of supported workloads and reinforces Druva’s commitment to enhancing data security across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem.

Given its role as core IAM for all Microsoft Cloud resources, Entra ID is a prime target for cyber attacks. With Druva, customers can protect and quickly recover Microsoft Entra ID objects in the event of cyber threats, data loss, corruption, or accidental deletion.

“Druva has seen accelerating growth and increasing demand for Microsoft workloads, and we’re doubling down on our commitment to data security across Microsoft Azure environments,” said Nitin Nagpal, senior vice president and general manager, Druva Products.

Acronis has introduced Acronis XDR (extended detection and response), the newest addition to the company’s security solution portfolio.

“Easy to deploy, manage, and maintain,” said the provider, Acronis XDR expands on the current endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering, and delivers complete natively integrated, “highly efficient” cybersecurity with data protection, endpoint management, and automated recovery specifically built for managed service providers.

—

Virtuozzo has announced a new distribution partnership with Robson Communications, a cloud infrastructure and services specialist delivering solutions to managed service providers across the Americas.

Under the partnership, Robson now offers Virtuozzo’s “flexible, affordable alternative” to VMware cloud for MSPs and their customers, said Virtuozzo, enabling business continuity for companies impacted by changes to VMware’s bundling, licensing and partnership models, after its acquisition by Broadcom.

Robson provides cloud solutions tailored to each MSP’s technical and business requirements. The company will distribute Virtuozzo cloud solutions for on-premises deployment, for customers who operate their own datacenter infrastructure, and as on-demand infrastructure as-a-service and platform as-a-service hosted in Robson’s growing network of datacenters.

—

Continuing the VMware alternative theme, Red Hat has announced it has reduced the cost of its Virtualization Migration Assessment and Virtualization Training and Certification offerings, as it aims to help businesses navigate the “changing virtualization landscape” and “establish strategic paths” towards virtual machine (VM) infrastructure migrations. The services will be offered at a discounted rate through to August 31, 2024, and are designed to assist businesses with migration planning as they look to move off of “legacy virtualization providers”, and upskill IT teams to manage VMs using Red Hat technologies.

Red Hat’s Virtualization Migration Assessment is a two-week on-site, interactive discovery and design workshop with Red Hat experts, that will assess your business drivers, current state, and the “path to migration.” The assessment forms the basis for a high-level solution design, mapping out risks, building a path to production, and a customized migration journey and proposal.

Businesses that purchase Red Hat’s Virtualization Migration Assessment or an assessment from a qualified partner, and then move forward with subscribing to Red Hat Openshift Kubernetes Engine, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, and services for the migration, are eligible to receive the total cost of the assessment credited back in the form of a subscription discount.

—

Oracle and Google Cloud have announced a partnership that gives customers the choice to combine Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Google Cloud technologies to help accelerate their application migrations and modernization.

Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud Interconnect will be initially available for customer onboarding in 11 global regions, meaning customers to deploy general purpose workloads with no cross-cloud data transfer charges. Later this year, a new offering, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, will be available with the “highest level” of Oracle database and network performance, along with feature and pricing parity with OCI.

Both companies will jointly go to market with Oracle Database@Google Cloud, benefiting enterprises globally and across multiple industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, among others.