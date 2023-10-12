Rubrik brings data protection to MSP market

Spotting an opportunity to expand its customer base, cyber resilience supplier Rubrik has come up with an MSP service.

Rubrik provides backup and security products through the Rubrik Security Cloud. It says it is offering MSPs turnkey Cyber Resiliency-as-a-Service (CRaaS), a zero-trust platform with cyber resiliency that can scale across enterprise and mid-market businesses levels, which they can sell on to customers.

Ghazal Asif

Ghazal Asif, Rubrik’s VP of worldwide channels and alliances, says this is “a great opportunity for existing and new Rubrik MSP partners the ability to realize operational efficiency and manage multiple customers in a fully managed or co-managed environment with unique service levels with customizable plans, and gain detailed visibility across customer accounts in real time.”

She says the product resolves three specific IT challenges for biz:

Recovering data quickly and effectively to a known point in time that is safe?

Given the ever-increasing risk associated with ransomware and the associated cost pressures of driving efficiency, how can I achieve best practices without being a best practitioner?

How can I be sure what data has been exfiltrated, and do I have to worry about any of it being sensitive?

This third point has special resonance for Rubrik as in March this year the vendor itself suffered an internal data breach through the Fortra file transfer service. It is working with Zscaler to stop sensitive content files being exported outside an organization’s IT boundaries.

As more businesses are turning to MSPs, the MSPs face these challenges too. Asif claims the Rubrik MSP service will:

Reduce operational complexity by offering fully managed or co-managed services with a multi-tenant platform providing real-time visibility into customers’ data health, with customizable MSP service plans.

Enable MSPs to make cybersecurity their customers’ priority, with a platform that meets the industry’s most stringent security and compliance requirements for cyber resiliency.

Improve time to revenue with MSPs able to onboard and start to protect customers quickly, and efficiently.

Provide flexibility and simplicity with on-premise, cloud workload and SaaS protection, less upfront expense, scalabiity and an operational pricing model that ensures flexibility, predictability, controlled costs and scaling.

Rubrik has MSP-as-a-Service Consultative Enablement to help MSPs get on board, and says it incentivizes its field sales force to sell with its MSPs, rather than against them.

The Rubrik MSP offering is immediately available globally. MSPs interested in joining can submit a Partner Onboarding Request on the Rubrik website.