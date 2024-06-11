Informatica expands Databricks partnership to tackle expanding AI workloads

Informatica has sealed a wider agreement with Databricks, combining the full range of its AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

The expanded union is designed to let customers deploy enterprise-grade generative AI applications at scale based on high-quality, trusted data and metadata, the companies said.

The deal includes four new capabilities. Firstly, GenAI Solution Blueprint for Databricks DBRX from Informatica provides a roadmap for customers to develop retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) GenAI applications using Databricks DBRX.

DBRX is an open, general-purpose large language model (LLM) designed to enable users to develop enterprise-grade GenAI applications. The Blueprint allows customers to build RAG-based GenAI solutions, using Informatica’s IDMC no-code/low-code interface and metadata-driven intelligence, and Databricks Vector Database, for embedding data, enabling access to data insights.

Secondly, Native Databricks SQL ELT will enable joint customers to perform in-database transformations with full push-down capabilities on Databricks SQL, the intelligent data warehouse. They will be able to use native Databricks functions such as the AI-powered Assistant and serverless compute, letting customers develop ETL pipelines to run on Databricks compute for AI-optimized performance, scalable data transformations, and integrations.

Thirdly, there is Cloud Data Integration-Free Service (CDI-Free) on Databricks Partner Connect. Informatica’s CDI-Free offering is gives customers access to Informatica’s cloud data ingestion and transformation capabilities. CDI-Free via Partner Connect offers users ELT processing of up to 20 million rows of data or ten ELT compute hours per month for free.

Lastly, there is full IDMC Support via Unity Catalog. The Informatica IDMC platform is now fully validated with Databricks Unity Catalog, a unified governance layer for data and AI within the Databricks platform.

The integration includes all critical IDMC services and “greatly enhances” Informatica’s ability to manage data lineage and governance on the IDMC Platform, said Informatica.

“We are expanding our innovation and collaboration with Databricks with complete support for Unity Catalog and our enhanced comprehensive GenAI solution blueprint,” said Amit Walia, chief executive officer at Informatica. “Together, we can deliver an AI-powered foundation for data management and data intelligence in the cloud to accelerate our joint customers into the era of GenAI with truly transformative applications.”

“This partnership enables us to leverage cutting-edge technologies from both market leaders to drive innovation and deliver tangible business value, not only to our internal IT, but also to the solutions offered to our clients,” said Dennis Tally, managing director at global consultancy KPMG, in a supporting quote.

Adam Conway, SVP of products at Databricks, added: “In the era of GenAI, access to trusted, high-quality data is becoming more essential than ever, especially for RAG implementations.”

Earlier this month, Cirata released Data Migrator 2.5, which also includes native integration with the Databricks Unity Catalog, centralizing data governance and access control capabilities to enable “faster data operations” and “accelerated” time-to-business-value for enterprises, said Cirata.