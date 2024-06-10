IT pros rush to cloud-native Kubernetes platforms to speed app development

More than half of IT professionals plan to migrate or modernize some of their VM workloads to Kubernetes, according to research looking at cloud-native platforms and how they can speed application delivery.

The Pure Storage and Dimensional Research survey, “The Voice of Kubernetes Experts Report 2024: The Data Trends Driving the Future of the Enterprise,” explores the top priorities and trends in the cloud-native landscape, including modern virtualization, cloud-native database and AI/ML adoption using Kubernetes, and the rise of platform engineering.

The report questioned 530 “mature and advanced” platform leaders with more than four years of experience directly managing data services in a Kubernetes environment.

Over the next five years, 80 percent of respondents expect all or most of their new applications would be built with cloud-native platforms. For their cloud-native technology, they prefer the flexibility of deploying in hybrid cloud environments, with 86 percent confirming they run their technology across both public and private clouds.

Traditional VM infrastructure is said to be at an “inflection point” with more than half (58 percent) of organizations planning to migrate some of their VM workloads to Kubernetes, and 65 percent planning to migrate VM workloads within the next two years.

Nearly all (98 percent) of respondents run data-intensive workloads on cloud-native platforms with critical apps like databases (72 percent), analytics (67 percent), and AI/ML workloads (54 percent) being built on Kubernetes. And 96 percent said they already have platform engineering teams to increase the scalability and flexibility of their apps. Executives have shown willingness to invest in training (63 percent), consultants (60 percent), and hiring skilled engineers (52 percent) to support this function.

“The rise of cloud-native platforms marks a fundamental shift in how businesses conceptualize, develop, and deploy applications at scale,” says the report. “Recognizing the benefits, organizations are migrating their VMs to cloud-native platforms to drive enhanced scalability, flexibility, and operational simplicity – all while reducing overall costs.”

“While migrating VM-based applications to Kubernetes remains challenging, robust data services and container platforms are making it possible, enabling accelerated development, seamless management, automation, and optimized IT infrastructure,” added Archana Venkatraman, senior research director, cloud data management, at analyst house IDC.