Infinidat, Huawei, NetApp top customer ratings for primary storage

Research from tech analyst Gartner finds primary storage customers prefer Huawei, Infinidat, and NetApp over Dell, HPE, Hitachi Vantara, Pure Storage, and other suppliers.

This finding is presented in Gartner’s latest Voice of the Customer report for primary storage platforms, complete with the familiar four-box diagram:

The Voice of the Customer report “includes vendors with products aligned to the market that have 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for ‘Capabilities’ and ‘Support/Delivery’) during the 18-month consideration period ending 31 December 2024. Reviews from vendor partners or companies with less than $50 million in revenue are excluded.” The reviews come from Gartner’s Peer Insights facility in which customers rate their supplier’s products.

Gartner says the primary storage platform market, served by enterprise storage array suppliers, “addresses the need of infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders to operate and support standardized enterprise storage products, along with platform-native service capabilities to support structured data applications.”

Customer reviews are plotted against two axes – a vertical overall experience rating and a horizontal user interest and adoption rating. The midpoint of each axis is the average rating (market average). The top right Customers’ Choice box has suppliers with above-average ratings on both axes. In alphabetical order, Huawei, Infinidat, and NetApp are present.

The lower left Aspiring square has suppliers with below-average ratings on each axis and includes Dell, HPE, Pure Storage, and Synology. The Established square on the lower right has above-average user interest and adoption rating but below-average rating for overall experience. Here we see Hitachi Vantara.

The upper left Strong Performer box has an above-average overall experience rating but a below-average user interest and adoption rating. Its sole resident is TrueNAS supplier iXsystems.

You need to see individual supplier profiles to understand the differences that determine box placements..

Gartner’s famous Magic Quadrant diagram also rates suppliers but the rating is done by Gartner analysts, not independent customer reviews.

A reprint of this Gartner Voice of the Customer primary storage report is available, as one might imagine, from a vendor that placed well in the assessment, in this case Infinidat, here. You need to be a Gartner client for detailed review access.