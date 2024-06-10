Cirata pushes path to migrate data in Databricks

Cirata has released Data Migrator 2.5, which now includes native integration with the Databricks Unity Catalog. Expanding the Cirata and Databricks partnership, the new integration centralizes data governance and access control capabilities to “enable faster data operations” and “accelerated” time-to-business-value for enterprises.

Databricks Unity Catalog provides a unified governance layer for data and AI within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Using Unity Catalog enables organizations to govern their structured and unstructured data, machine learning modules, notebooks, dashboards, and files on any cloud or platform.

By integrating with Unity Catalog, Cirata Data Migrator helps run analytics jobs as soon as possible or to modernize data in the cloud. It supports Unity Catalog’s functionality for stronger data operations, access control, accessibility, and search. It automates large-scale transfer of data and metadata from existing data lakes to cloud storage and database targets, even while changes are being made by the application at the source.

With Data Migrator 2.5, users can now select the Databricks agent and define the use of Unity Catalog with Databricks SQL Warehouse. This helps data science and engineering teams maximize the value of their entire data estate while benefiting from their choice of metadata technology in Databricks, said the pair.

“As a long-standing partner, Cirata has helped many customers in their legacy Hadoop to Databricks migrations,” said Siva Abbaraju, go-to-market leader, migrations, Databricks. “Now, the seamless integration of Cirata Data Migrator with Unity Catalog enables enterprises to capitalize on our data and AI capabilities to drive productivity and accelerate their business value.”

Paul Scott-Murphy, chief technology officer at Cirata, added: “By unlocking a critical benefit for our customers, we are furthering the adoption of data analytics, AI and ML, and empowering data teams to drive more meaningful data insights and outcomes.”

Cirata Data Migrator 2.5 with native integration with Databricks Unity Catalog is available now.

Cirata, the successor to crashed WANdisco, reported decreased revenues and increased losses for 2023. Sales fell 30 percent year-on-year to $6.7 million, and the pre-tax loss increased to $36.5 million, from the $29.6 million seen 2022.

Last week, Databricks moved to acquire data management software player Tabular for over $1 billion.