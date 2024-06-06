Pure Storage takes slice of visual AI specialist LandingAI

Pure Storage has taken a stake in visual AI provider LandingAI. The flash storage specialist says the investment in LandingAI’s multi-modal Large Vision Model (LVM) solutions will “help shape the future” of vision AI for the enterprise customers it serves.

Pure Storage reckons the move will reinforce its AI strategy to help customers with their training environments, enterprise inference engine or RAG environments, and upgrade all enterprise storage to enable “easier data access for AI.”

Andrew Ng

LandingAI was founded by CEO Andrew Ng in 2017 and has raised $57 million. He was co-founder of online course provider Coursera, and was founding lead of Google Brain. The Google Brain project developed massive-scale deep learning algorithms. Ng was also previously chief scientist at Chinese search engine Baidu.

LandingAI’s flagship product, LandingLens, is a computer vision cloud platform designed to enable users to build, iterate, and deploy computer vision solutions “quickly and easily.”

With data quality key to the success of production AI systems, LandingLens promises users “optimal data accuracy and consistency.”

LandingAI bills itself as a “pioneer” in the field of domain-specific LVMs, which enhance the ability to process and understand visual data at scale. This makes sophisticated visual AI tools more accessible and efficient, we’re told.

LandingLens computer vision project. We could envisage a visual LLM being trained to detect forest fires using a stream of forest images from video cameras located in and around a forest

“Enterprises will need solutions to apply generative AI to their data, which will increasingly consist of not just text, but richer image and video data as well,” said Ng. “We are partnering with Pure Storage to meet this customer need.”

Rob Lee

Rob Lee, CTO at Pure Storage, added: “Our strategic partnership with the LandingAI team, including its pioneering leaders Andrew Ng and Dan Maloney, will lead to significant AI/ML advancements for our customers.”

The value of Pure’s LandingAI investment has not been publicly disclosed. Existing investors in LandingAI include Intel, Samsung, Insight Partners, and McRock Capital among others.

Last week, Pure reported an improved first quarter. Sales increased 20 percent year-on-year to $693.5 million for the period ended May 5. The quarterly loss was $35 million, an improvement on the $67.4 million lost a year ago.