HPE’s Zerto Vault integrates with Alletra Storage to block ransomware

HPE business unit Zerto has integrated its Cyber Resilience Vault with the all-flash HPE Alletra Storage MP system in a bid to offer customers increased protection from cyber attacks, including rapidly spreading ransomware.

The Vault promises “rapid” air-gapped recovery after attacks, and with HPE Alletra Storage MP, which is designed for mission-critical workloads, we’re told it benefits from improved immutability features so that data copies are unavailable to threat actors.

Immutable copies are created with the proprietary Virtual Lock technology inside HPE Alletra Storage MP, “to keep attackers out and the data inside safe”, said Zerto.

HPE says Alletra Storage MP also brings a 100 percent data availability guarantee to the landing zone storage within the Cyber Resilience Vault.

“In less than a year, Zerto’s Cyber Resilience Vault has become one of the go-to resilience solutions for modern businesses, and this integration promises to extend its capabilities even further,” said Matt Boris, vice president of global GTM, at Zerto, HPE. “Ransomware attacks are an inescapable fact of life, and businesses are desperate for solutions that can identify, mitigate, and remediate threats with maximum speed.”

The Vault has three core pillars: replicate and detect, isolate and lock, and test and recover, all built across a zero-trust architecture. It is also designed to help businesses maintain compliance as governmental regulations proliferate, minimizing the risk of hefty penalties.

HPE acquired Zerto for $374 million in cash in the summer of 2021, and gained an in-house disaster recovery and general backup portfolio as a result, including cloud-native app protection. The capture also expanded HPE’s fledgling HPE GreenLake cloud data services, which are now seen by HPE as a key growth segment in the company’s overall business.

Zerto’s products are integrated with Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud, and are said to be used by more than 350 managed service providers globally.